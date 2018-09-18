Southern sees the Alabama A&M offensive line as a perfect point of attack for this weekend’s trip to the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
At least Simeon Houston does.
The senior defensive end didn't hold back in his assessment that the Jaguars should take advantage of the Bulldogs' weaknesses in the trenches.
“They’re offensive line, I won’t say they’re a lousy group, but going into this week we definitely have a team that we can dominate and show our talents against,” Houston said.
Houston said Alabama A&M's offensive line is lacking in technique.
“Foot steps, their pass rush, their kickbacks, just their tendencies they show on film,” Houston said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have speed where we can pretty much dominate up front.”
Through the first three games, the Bulldogs allowed six sacks. By comparison, Southern has allowed 10, however the Jaguars’ schedule includes two FBS schools (TCU and Louisiana Tech), while Alabama A&M included a lone trip to Cincinnati.
Houston and the rest of Southern’s defense has three sacks this season. Houston has three tackles after not traveling with the team to Louisiana Tech but playing the other two contests.
“Up front, (Alabama A&M is) returning two guys that played a lot for them last year and they’re putting it together,” coach Dawson Odums said.
Mixing it up
After saying Southern would not change its practice schedule despite concerns of its early morning sessions wearing on players for game days, Odums decided to give his players a break.
Southern will no longer have full practice sessions on Monday mornings, instead choosing to focus on film and walk-throughs later in the day.
Because of class schedules, the Jaguars will still practice at 6 a.m. the rest of the week.
“We go with the NFL philosophy,” Odums said. “Monday is an off day for them, so they get ‘Victory Tuesday.' Sunday is an off day for us, so we give our guys ‘Victory Monday.’ To have those back-to-back days off, you saw a team that was able to get rest and recover (on Tuesday).”
Odums expressed concern following a slow start in a 33-18 win over NAIA Langston that players’ body clocks were being thrown off after practicing in the early morning but playing games at night.
“It's good what coach is doing now because we have different kickoff (times)," receiver Kendall Catalon said. "It's a good idea to take the morning off, get some rest and get ready for an afternoon kickoff, so a performance like last week won't happen again."
Wave the yellow flag
The Jaguars were penalized 13 times for 149 yards in a game that ended with a minute to play in the third quarter because of dangerous weather conditions.
Several of the flags were for holding, which Odums said is simply a part of football. But the Jaguars must limit pre-snap penalties and personal foul calls, he said.
“Hopefully we’re mentally sharper this week than we were last week,” he said.
Safe and sound
A native of Shelby, North Carolina, Odums said his immediate family was safe from the destruction of Hurricane Florence that devastated the region the past few days.
Odums still has family in the state, but most of them live on the western side, keeping them away from the dangerous flood waters.
“I grew up in between Charlotte and Asheville, which is at the bottom of the mountain. We’re pretty safe when it comes to bad weather,” he said. “It’s all going to roll down hill. But there’s a lot of folks that live in the eastern part of North Carolina that are going to get flooded if they haven’t flooded.
“My immediate family is dry and safe. Believe me, I’d have a full house if there were issues. But it’s all good on that side of the state.”