Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas made a splash in his first full game for the Jaguars.
Dumas, a native of Vacherie, was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week helping to shut down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 59-3 victory Saturday.
Dumas totaled five tackles as the Jaguars held the Lions to 3 yards rushing on 20 carries. Among his five tackles were 2½ tackles for loss, including 1½ sacks
“He’s a guy who will give you a boost,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He’s a great football player, a young man who puts so much time into it, everything his does, his academics and football.
“A guy that works extremely hard like that helps the morale of the football team, especially the defense. Always great to have like JD in the middle, you know no matter what he’s going to bring it every play.”
Offensive Player of the Week honors went to Alabama A&M running back Donovan Eaglin; Alabama State’s Nathaniel Eichner was the special teams honoree; and Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa was newcomer of the week.
On the road
Bethune-Cookman managed to get out of town early last week and play at Alabama A&M before Hurricane Ian hit, but the Wildcats can’t go back as the Daytona Beach campus is closed for school at least until Oct. 10 because of flood and wind damage.
Coach Terry Sims said the team has moved operations to Nashville this week in preparation to play Tennessee State on Saturday after spending all of last week in Chattanooga and busing to Huntsville, where BCU lost, 35-27.
In addition to practice at Vanderbilt, Sims said academics and contact with loved ones has been a priority for players.
“We’re giving the guys time to make a phone call to make sure family members are OK,” he said. “Some guys’ families were hit real hard by the storm. We have to allow time for schoolwork. We’re trying to keep everyone in the mindset of control what you can control. Trust that things that need to be done will be and we’ll be home soon.”
Sims said the team has benefitted from previous online academic setup during the COVID-19 pandemic and that academic counselors are conducting nightly study halls.
Grambling stumbling
Grambling lost its third consecutive game and 15th of the last 20, falling to 34-14 to Prairie View in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers trailed 27-0 at halftime and rallied behind freshman quarterback Julian Calvez to make it a two-score game, but the Panthers put it away with a fourth-quarter TD.
Grambling was held to 259 yards of offense.
Calvez came off the bench to run for one touchdown and pass for another. He completed five of 13 for 82 yards, including a 5-yard TD throw to Noah Bean. He rushed for 34 yards on seven carries and had a 5-yard TD run.
“He’s a young talented kid we recruited out of Orlando,” Grambling coach Hue Jackson said. “We knew what we were getting. We’re trying to get him learning our system to do it at a high level. He’s a guy we’re excited about for the future. Will he get a chance to play soon? We’ll see?”
Grambling (1-4, 0-2) plays its sixth consecutive game away from home at Alabama A&M on Saturday and plays its first home game against Florida A&M Oct. 15.
UAPB banged up
UAPB coach Doc Gamble said it was a beaten up Lions team that was rolled over by Southern. Not only was senior starting quarterback Skyler Perry unable to play but so were his top three linebackers on defense. Southern had 550 yards of offense and the defense forced five turnovers.
Jalen Macon, who made his first college start, was one of two freshman quarterbacks who played.
“We gave them a short field and they were able to score points off of that,” Gamble said. “You’re not going to beat anybody doing that. We got them at the wrong time and they got us at the right time. They had some new wrinkles, things they hadn’t shown in the off week.”