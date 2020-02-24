HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lazurea Saunders’ layup with seven seconds left lifted Alabama A&M to a 59-57 win over the Southern women’s basketball team Monday evening at Elmore Gymnasium.
Southern (13-13, 11-4 SWAC) had a 56-51 lead with 2:28 left in the game, but came undone as Alabama A&M made its final four shots from the field.
“They were all layups. We gave up too many layups,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We gave up one on an out of bounds play. Its hard to win ballgames on the road when you do that.”
Alyric Scott led Southern with 13 points and eight rebounds. Brittany Rose also scored 13, and Taneara Moore added nine points. The Jaguars were shorthanded in the game as Jaden Towner and Genovea Johnson were out with injuries, and Chloe Fleming was sidelined by a virus.
Alabama A&M (14-11, 10-4) won its sixth consecutive game, and moved within a half game of Southern, which sits in second place in the conference standings. The win also avenged a 55-46 loss at Southern on Jan. 27.
The Bulldogs took a 57-56 lead on a layup by Nigeria Jones with 47 seconds left. After a time out, the Jaguars worked the ball in to Moore, who was fouled under the basket. Moore made one of two free throws to tie the game with 16 seconds remaining.
Nakia Kincey took the ensuing inbounds pass and drove the length of the floor, but her layup was off the mark.
Southern outrebounded A&M 34-29, and found success driving to the basket. The Jaguars had chances at the free throw line, but made 13 of 21.
Dariauna Lewis topped A&M with 12 points and five rebounds, and Deshawna Harper added 10. Tierra Dark, Jameica Cobb and Jones each scored eight points.
The first half was punctuated by runs from each team.
Southern trailed 17-14 after one quarter, but outscored A&M 13-2 to start the second. The Jaguars were successful picking up fouls as they drove to the basket, and five players combined to make six of 10 free throws. Scott also hit a long 3-pointer from the top of the key during the run.
Southern held a 27-19 lead with five minutes left in the half when A&M went to work. The Bulldogs went on a 12-2 run that carried them to a 31-29 halftime lead. Elexis Evan was the workhorse scoring eight points, all in the paint.
A&M’s halftime lead came in large part thanks to a pair of buzzer-beating baskets. At the end of the first quarter, Deshawna Harper’s runner gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead. In the second quarter, Evans grabbed a Lewis miss and scored on a putback with one second left.
“I told the team we’ve got to regroup and get ready for the next one,” Funchess said. “We’re going to have a tough game (Saturday) at Alcorn. We’ve got to put this one behind us and learn from it.”