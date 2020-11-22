1. The favorite
Texas Southern is expected to be the team to beat. The Tigers will be led by three players picked for the preseason All-SWAC teams. Forward Yahuza Rasas was second in the SWAC, averaging 8.2 rebounds last season; forward Justin Hopkins scored 10.5 points, grabbed 4.8 rebounds and shot 77% at the foul line; forward Chris Baldwin pulled down 4.4 rebounds. Texas Southern challenged for the regular-season SWAC title last year before losing its last two games and dropping to third.
2. The sleeper
Jackson State is picked to finish fourth in the SWAC preseason poll, but the Tigers also placed two players on the all-conference first team. Tristan Jarrett, who was second in the league last season in scoring (16.8 points per game), is the early selection for conference player of the year. Jayveous McKinnis, the reigning conference defensive player of the year, was picked to earn that honor again. Jackson State won four consecutive games to close the regular season last year as it surged to a fourth-place finish.
3. Top players
Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State: The 6-4 senior shot 39% from the field and made 47 3-pointers last season.
Troymain Crosby, Alcorn State: Led the league making 84% at the free-throw line. He also averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Yahuza Rasas, Texas Southern: Scored 9.8 points and grabbed 8.2 rebounds. Was first-team all-SWAC in 2020.
Justin Hopkins, Texas Southern: Scored a season-high 24 points at Valley, and later brought down a season-best 17 rebounds when Valley played in Houston.
Jayveous McKinnis, Jackson State: Posted a SWAC-best 60 blocks while pulling down 9.3 rebounds.
4. New coaches
Mo Williams is in his first season at Alabama State. Williams comes to Alabama State after a two-year stint at Cal State-Northridge, where he served as an assistant coach on Mark Gottfried's staff. He played in the NBA 14 seasons, including 2016 with the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
Alcorn State will be led by first-year coach Landon Bussie. He joins the Braves after serving as an assistant at Prairie View the past six seasons. Prairie View won SWAC championships in 2019 and 2020.
5. Preseason SWAC poll
Southern was well-represented in a preseason poll of SWAC head coaches and sports information directors. Ashante Shivers and Micah Bradford were both selected to the all-SWAC second team, and the Jaguars were picked to finish second overall. Southern finished second in the conference last season after placing sixth in the preseason poll. The poll successfully predicted only four members of the 10-player all-conference squad, but correctly picked the player of the year and defensive player of the year.