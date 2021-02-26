MONTGOMERY, Ala. — It wasn’t exactly and instant classic, but opening night on the Southwestern Athletic Conference spring football schedule had its shares of ups and downs and ebbs and flows, and they ended in Southern University’s favor.
Alabama State’s 44-yard field-goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining sailed wide left to allow the visiting Jaguars to escape with a 24-21 victory Friday night at ASU Stadium.
The Hornets had driven from their 26-yard line to the Southern 27 in 12 plays, but with no timeouts left and 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama State elected to try for overtime. Hunter Hanson’s errant kick touched off a celebration on the Jaguars’ sideline.
Southern took an early lead but missed multiple opportunities and lost three fumbles, watching the home team score twice to take a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. The Hornets' go-ahead score came after Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton fumbled the ball away on his own 5-yard line.
But Skelton bounced back to throw a tying 59-yard scoring pass to freshman tight end Gregory Perkins after a nice play-action fake.
The Southern defense — which played heroically all night, to the tune of five sacks and three turnovers — forced a punt after a three-and-out to set up the winning points on Cesar Barajas’ 41-yard field goal.
Southern appeared to have the game clinched when Skelton ran 7 yards for a touchdown with 3:09 left — but the score was nullified by a holding penalty.
Three plays later, Southern attempted to add to its lead with a 31-yard field-goal attempt — but a bad snap resulted in a loss after Barajas picked up the loose ball and tried to run, setting the stage for the Hornets’ final possession.
Skelton completed 10 of 22 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 81 yards and another score. Brandon Hinton had five catches for 47 yards.
It was the Jaguars' first game in 447 days, their 2020 football season having been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The entered this unique SWAC spring season as a favorite to win the championship, partly because reigning champion Alcorn State elected to bow out, citing issues with the virus.
Two more SWAC games this weekend were postponed, leaving SU and Alabama State as the only teams playing to start it off.
Southern came out after halftime and took a 14-7 lead on a 45-yard, seven-play drive while using its hurry-up offense. On back-to-back plays, Skelton ran for 12 yards and then the final 8 on option keepers.
Kendric Jones set up the drive with a 49-yard return of the second-half kickoff.
The Hornets answered with a 70-yard drive. Alabama State freshman quarterback Ryan Nettles went 3 for 3 for 45 yards on the drive, including a 14-yard scoring throw to Michael Jefferson on third-and-10.
The first half was tied at 7 with Southern having a 134-122 edge in yardage. The Hornets, however, owned a 36-26 edge in plays run and a 19:16 to 10:44 edge in time of possession.
Both teams turned the ball over twice.
Southern jumped on top early despite a missed opportunity when Alabama State turned the ball over twice in its first six plays. Jakobi Jones sacked Nettles on the game’s third snap and Southern safety Malik Ellis returned the ball to the Hornets’ 2-yard line. But Southern was unable to punch it in, failing on a fourth down when Colton Adams stopped Skelton on a keeper from the 3.
Three plays later, Southern safety Chase Foster stepped in front of an attempted slant pass by Nettles at the 14-yard line. Foster intercepted the ball and scored easily.
For the rest of the half, the Jaguars moved the ball well but lost fumbles by Brandon Hinton and Jarod Sims in Alabama State territory.
The Hornets got their offense going by attacking Southern with runs between the tackles and short passes to the sidelines. A bad snap resulted in an 18-loss to stop one drive, and a chop-block penalty appeared to stymie another. But on third-and-18 from the Southern 32, Nettles was pressured to his right and found Jeremiah Hixon running across the back of the end zone for a game-tying score.