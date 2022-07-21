BR.famusouthern.110721 TS 2257.jpg

Southern center Dallas Black locks up against Florida A&M defensive lineman Justin Cooks during a game Nov. 6, 2021, at A.W. Mumford Stadium. FAMU won 29-17.

It didn’t take long for high expectations to materialize for Southern coach Eric Dooley. They came before Thursday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference media day even started, to be exact.

The Jaguars were the preseason choice to win the Western Division in voting by conference coaches and sports information directors, even after a 4-7 overall record and 3-5 league mark last year.

Dooley was caught off guard by the news but cracked a smile knowing preseason picks don’t amount to much.

“We do understand that’s coming from the coaches and SIDs,” he said. “It gives us confidence in what we want to do. It’s always a goal. The West is just one thing. It’s just preseason. We’re going to continue to compete and continue to grind.

“It’s great how the coaches feel about us. We know how we feel about ourselves. We’ll continue to do the things we’re capable of doing.”

Southern received 11 first-place votes and edged Alcorn State by one point. The Braves and Prairie View, last year’s division champion, received five first place votes and fourth-place Grambling one.

Reigning conference champion Jackson State was picked to win the East with 12 first-place votes, followed by Florida A&M and Alabama A&M.

Southern also landed three players on the preseason all-conference first team: center Dallas Black, defensive end Jordan Lewis and transfer defensive tackle Jason Dumas.

The Jaguars had two players on the second-team offense, tackle Jeremiah Stafford and guard Brian Williams.

Black was an all-conference pick last season, helping Southern lead the SWAC in rushing offense.

“I usually don’t pay attention to the preseason accolades; I pay attention to the postseason accolades,” said Black, a sixth-year senior who prepped at McMain. “I’ve just been trying to get better, 1% every day. I want this last year to be the best I’ve ever had.”

Lewis was the 2012 SWAC Defensive MVP and Buck Buchanan Award winner for FCS defensive player of the year. Dumas, who transferred from Prairie View, was a SWAC first-team pick last season.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land were the choices SWAC offensive and defensive players of the year.

SWAC East

1. Jackson State: 116 points (12 first-place)

2. Florida A&M: 108 points (7)

3. Alabama A&M: 87 points (2)

4. Alabama State: 60 points (1)

5. Bethune-Cookman: 56 points

6. Mississippi Valley State: 35 points

SWAC West

1. Southern: 111 points (11)

2. Alcorn State: 110 points (5)

3. Prairie View: 82 points (5)

4. Grambling: 77 points (1)

5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 42 points

6. Texas Southern: 40 points

All-SWAC preseason team

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

First-team offense

QB: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

RB: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M

RB: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley State

OL: Dallas Black, Southern

OL: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL: Drake Centers, Texas Southern

OL: Tony Gray, Jackson State

OL: Robert Alston, Alabama State

WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M

WR: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

TE: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

First-team defense

DL: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling

DL: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

DL: Jason Dumas, Southern

DL: Jordan Lewis, Southern

LB: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

LB: Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

LB: Monroe Beard III, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DB: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

DB: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

DB: Shilo Sanders, Jackson State

DB: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

First-team specialists

K: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

P: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LS: Thomas Reny, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

RS: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Second-team offense

QB: Andrew Body, Texas Southern

RB: Niko Duffey, Alcorn State

RB: Jaden Stewart, Prairie View

OL: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern

OL: Brian Williams, Southern

OL: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

OL: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

OL: Arrington Taylor, Prairie View

WR: C.J. Bolar, Alcorn State

WR: Malachi Wideman, Jackson State

TE: Jyrin Johnson, Texas Southern

Second-team defense

DL: Jalen Bell, Mississippi Valley State

DL: Troy James, Prairie View

DL: Devonta Davis, Jackson State

DL: Athen Smith, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LB: Tarik Cooper, Texas Southern

LB: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State

LB: Blake Thomas, Grambling

DB: Cam’Ron Silman-Craig, Jackson State

DB: Quincy Mitchell, Grambling

DB: Caleb Brunson, Mississippi Valley State

DB: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Second-team specialist

K: Garrett Urban, Grambling

P: Garrett Urban, Grambling

LS: Desmond Calloway, Prairie View

RS: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman