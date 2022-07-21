It didn’t take long for high expectations to materialize for Southern coach Eric Dooley. They came before Thursday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference media day even started, to be exact.
The Jaguars were the preseason choice to win the Western Division in voting by conference coaches and sports information directors, even after a 4-7 overall record and 3-5 league mark last year.
Dooley was caught off guard by the news but cracked a smile knowing preseason picks don’t amount to much.
“We do understand that’s coming from the coaches and SIDs,” he said. “It gives us confidence in what we want to do. It’s always a goal. The West is just one thing. It’s just preseason. We’re going to continue to compete and continue to grind.
“It’s great how the coaches feel about us. We know how we feel about ourselves. We’ll continue to do the things we’re capable of doing.”
Southern received 11 first-place votes and edged Alcorn State by one point. The Braves and Prairie View, last year’s division champion, received five first place votes and fourth-place Grambling one.
Reigning conference champion Jackson State was picked to win the East with 12 first-place votes, followed by Florida A&M and Alabama A&M.
Southern also landed three players on the preseason all-conference first team: center Dallas Black, defensive end Jordan Lewis and transfer defensive tackle Jason Dumas.
The Jaguars had two players on the second-team offense, tackle Jeremiah Stafford and guard Brian Williams.
Black was an all-conference pick last season, helping Southern lead the SWAC in rushing offense.
“I usually don’t pay attention to the preseason accolades; I pay attention to the postseason accolades,” said Black, a sixth-year senior who prepped at McMain. “I’ve just been trying to get better, 1% every day. I want this last year to be the best I’ve ever had.”
Lewis was the 2012 SWAC Defensive MVP and Buck Buchanan Award winner for FCS defensive player of the year. Dumas, who transferred from Prairie View, was a SWAC first-team pick last season.
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land were the choices SWAC offensive and defensive players of the year.
SWAC East
1. Jackson State: 116 points (12 first-place)
2. Florida A&M: 108 points (7)
3. Alabama A&M: 87 points (2)
4. Alabama State: 60 points (1)
5. Bethune-Cookman: 56 points
6. Mississippi Valley State: 35 points
SWAC West
1. Southern: 111 points (11)
2. Alcorn State: 110 points (5)
3. Prairie View: 82 points (5)
4. Grambling: 77 points (1)
5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 42 points
6. Texas Southern: 40 points
All-SWAC preseason team
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
First-team offense
QB: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
RB: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M
RB: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley State
OL: Dallas Black, Southern
OL: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL: Drake Centers, Texas Southern
OL: Tony Gray, Jackson State
OL: Robert Alston, Alabama State
WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M
WR: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
TE: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
First-team defense
DL: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling
DL: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State
DL: Jason Dumas, Southern
DL: Jordan Lewis, Southern
LB: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
LB: Aubrey Miller, Jackson State
LB: Monroe Beard III, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DB: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman
DB: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State
DB: Shilo Sanders, Jackson State
DB: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M
First-team specialists
K: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M
P: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
LS: Thomas Reny, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
RS: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Second-team offense
QB: Andrew Body, Texas Southern
RB: Niko Duffey, Alcorn State
RB: Jaden Stewart, Prairie View
OL: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern
OL: Brian Williams, Southern
OL: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M
OL: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
OL: Arrington Taylor, Prairie View
WR: C.J. Bolar, Alcorn State
WR: Malachi Wideman, Jackson State
TE: Jyrin Johnson, Texas Southern
Second-team defense
DL: Jalen Bell, Mississippi Valley State
DL: Troy James, Prairie View
DL: Devonta Davis, Jackson State
DL: Athen Smith, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
LB: Tarik Cooper, Texas Southern
LB: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State
LB: Blake Thomas, Grambling
DB: Cam’Ron Silman-Craig, Jackson State
DB: Quincy Mitchell, Grambling
DB: Caleb Brunson, Mississippi Valley State
DB: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M
Second-team specialist
K: Garrett Urban, Grambling
P: Garrett Urban, Grambling
LS: Desmond Calloway, Prairie View
RS: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman