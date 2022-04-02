There are times when teams break out of slumps.
On Saturday, Southern exploded out.
The Jaguars collected season highs of 14 runs and 16 hits in a 14-3 victory against Texas Southern at Lee-Hines Field to pull into a first-place tie in the SWAC West Division with the TSU, Prairie View and Grambling. The game was shortened to seven innings because of the mercy rule.
Southern (8-18, 5-3 SWAC) also got another outstanding pitching effort, this time from Anthony Fidanza, who got the complete game, allowing four hits and three walks with a season-high seven strikeouts.
The Jaguars also played well defensively in winning back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the season.
Texas Southern dropped to 14-11, 5-3.
“Long time coming,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “I talk to them about building (complete) games and right now we’re starting to do that. It’s only two, but we’ve had back-to-back good games offensively, defensively and on the mound.”
The offense was a team effort. All but two starters had at least one hit and six players drove in two runs each. Tremaine Spears and Jaylen Armstrong had three hits and two RBIs each. In the Jaguars’ seven-run fourth inning, Mike Latulas had a two-run single and O’Neill Burgos a two-run double.
Fidanza gave up a home run to leadoff hitter Jonathan Thomas and a double to Justin Cooper, who later scored, to start the game but retired the next 11 batters while the offense was building the lead. Fidanza had lost three consecutive starts, including an ugly outing against Grambling last Saturday.
“I needed this one,” Fidanza said. “They rallied behind me. They had my back. I love this team. When we started scoring, I started mellowing down. The first inning was a little shaky, but it’s all about how you bounce back.
"I was in the bullpen talking to the catcher. I changed my slider a little bit. Once I got it over, I knew I could pound in with my fastball or go in, up or away."
Said Crenshaw: “He’s a strike thrower. I talk to him about throwing it over the plate and giving us a chance to make plays. We talked about his focus. He had been struggling with two outs lately, finishing the inning and putting hitters away.”
Southern’s batters got some help from five TSU pitchers, who walked seven and hit three. Spears said the team has been working on getting quality at-bats.
“If you go back and look, we’ve been doing this all year, but we just haven’t finished games,” Spears said. “Now we’re starting to get a little confidence and playing complete games instead of just six or seven innings.
“That’s stuff we’ve been working on, grinding out our at-bats, working on our two-strike approach. More importantly, it’s not even getting to two strikes but putting good swings on the ball early in the count.”
The Jaguars will go for the sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We gotta get one,” Spears said. “We go day by day. (Sunday) is a new day.”