Newly hired Southern football coach Eric Dooley was recruiting on the run, taking over nine days before the early signing period began on Dec. 15.
But Dooley feels strongly he’s improved his first Jaguar team in some key areas, especially on defense, with six of nine signees being defenders.
“The nine we signed were immediate needs,” Dooley said in a Zoom conference with media on Monday. “They will impact those positions and our football team. I kept to the format of getting guys I felt could be of necessity to us right now.
“I’ve had a chance to assess the team. I know we’ve got some good players here. The foundation is here. We’ve just added pieces of the puzzle that need to be plugged in.”
Dooley didn’t have to go far for a pair of impact players, reaching across the street to Class 1A state champion Southern Lab for wide receiver Darren Morris and defensive lineman Chris Bess. They joined Captain Shreve defensive lineman Ckelby Givens as the lone high school signees.
Hinds Community College quarterback Besean McCray joined his brother, safety Benny McCray, a graduate transfer from Florida International; Ohio University transfer offensive tackle Bryce McNair; linebacker Jalen Campbell of Copiah Lincoln CC; defensive linemen Tahj Brown, a grad transfer from Nicholls State; and Trey Laing of East Mississippi CC round out the early class.
Dooley said he hoped to sign as many as 17 in the February signing period.
Bess (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) is a player Dooley feels can contribute immediately and Morris (6-1, 176) fills a need at wide out in Dooley’s pass-oriented offense. Bess had five sacks among his 45 tackles. Morris caught 61 passes for 784 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Kittens. He had nine catches for 179 yards and two scores in the 38-14 championship game victory against Ouachita Christian.
“He’s a young guy who is very active who can help out right now,” Dooley said of Bess. “I don’t worry about him being a freshman. His body, his makeup and ability to play will give him an opportunity to compete right now. Morris was a big signee. Wide receiver was an immediate need. He has great size, he’s very athletic and he can run — something you can’t coach.”
Givens (6-2, 230) was the District 1-5A MVP for Captain Shreve with 17 tackles for loss, including four sacks, as a junior. McNair comes to Southern with three years of eligibility and could step in at left tackle for Ja’Tyre Carter, an All-SWAC performer who opted to enter the NFL draft after his junior season.
“Givens can compete now,” Dooley said. “McNair has experience, athletic ability and size. We evaluate him to compete for a starting job right now. That was big for us.”
The McCray brothers are sons of parents who are Southern graduates, Dooley said. Besean (6-0, 180) was a Junior College All-American who completed 164 of 285 passes for 1,882 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions in 11 games for Hinds last season. Benny (6-2, 185) played 40 games as a wide receiver, cornerback and safety in four seasons at FIU. He had 50 tackles last season.
“I’ve been recruiting him for a while,” Dooley said of Besean. “He checks all the boxes. His dad ran track at Southern. Safety was a need and Benny is coming in with a lot of experience. They were recruited by everyone.”
Brown (6-3, 270) is from Donaldsonville and is capable of playing any position or style on the defensive line. He played in 10 games last year with three tackles. Laing (6-3, 235) had 53 tackles, including six sacks, plus an interception and a fumble recovery for East Mississippi. Campbell (6-0, 220) has “size and speed” and fills the void left by Ray Anderson, who finished his eligibility in the fall.
Southern signees
Chris Bess DL 6-2 245 Southern Lab
Tahj Brown DL 6-3 270 Donaldsonville/Nicholls State
Jalen Campbell LB 6-0 220 Winona Miss./Copiah Lincoln
Ckelby Givens DL 6-2 230 Captain Shreve
Trey Laing DL 6-3 235 Tallahassee, Fla./East Mississippi CC
Benny McCray DB 6-2 185 Orlando, Fla/ FIU
Besean McCray QB 6-0 180 Orlando, Fla./Hinds CC
Bryce McNair OT 6-3 274 Deerfield, Fla/Ohio U.
Darren Morris WR 6-1 176 Southern Lab