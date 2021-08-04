Southern coach Jason Rollins is effusive in his praise for former coach Dawson Odums, but is dropping one of Odums’ signature practices: early morning practices.
That should bring smiles to players’ faces.
Varying player class schedules made it difficult to assemble the entire team except around 6 a.m., so that’s when Odums’ teams practiced throughout the season. Rollins said the Jaguars will start a little later, 8:45 a.m. for the first 10 days of camp and then probably move to the afternoon workouts when school starts Aug. 16, a schedule that will continue throughout the season.
Rollins said the school helped organize player classes for more conducive practice times.
Rollins was hoping to conduct two daily practices at the start of fall camp but didn’t have enough offensive linemen to fill out two full practice squads. He has not finalized the schedule but is close.
“We’re trying to find the best time to maximize our players,” he said. “We’re playing with both models (morning and afternoon). We have to make that decision in the next few days.”
We only have 10 days of true fall camp. School starts a week in. When school starts and we’re back on 20 hours a week (limits), we will go back to traditional practice and hone in on our opponent. We aren’t doing anything on Troy yet. We’re worried about the Southern Jaguars now.”
The Jaguars will hold their first scrimmage Aug. 14 and it will be closed to the media. A second scrimmage open to the media will be held Aug. 21 and followed by Fan Day.
Weight on, weight off
Two of Southern’s key players have had good summers when it comes to changing their bodies. Defensive end Jordan Lewis, who has excelled despite being undersized, has raised his weight to 220 pounds after playing his first three seasons sometimes under 200.
Quarterback Ladarius Skelton, the team’s leading rusher, has dropped 10 pounds from the spring and is hovering at 215.
“Jordan Lewis has had an excellent summer,” Rollins said. “He’s gained some pounds to go with his explosiveness and he’s improving on the weaknesses. (Ladarius) is moving better, a lot quicker and a lot stronger, even with the loss of weight.”
Lewis was the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Buck Buchanan Award for the top FCS defensive player in the nation with 10 1/2 sacks. Skelton rushed for 317 yards and four TDs and passed for 539 yards and three scores.
Kick starting
The Jaguars may find former kicker Cesare Barajas the toughest loss to replace, but have several possibilities. Barajas, the team’s place kicker and punter, transferred to Louisiana Tech in the off season. He made all four of his field goals and punted for a 42.2 yard average.
Junior Martell Fontenot, a Zachary native, has the most experience and will get pressure from Luke Jackson, who was with the Jaguars in the spring, and incoming freshmen Carson Wilt and Joshua Griffin. Wilt is an All-State kicker from Delray Beach, Florida, and Griffin from Warren Central in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Transferring in
Southern may have lost Barajas to the transfer portal but it has picked up one defensive player and possibly a second. Former McNeese State defensive tackle Camron Peterson is on the roster after playing six games in the spring and totaling nine tackles with a quarterback hit.
Troy cornerback Terence Dunlap Tweeted in May he was transferring to Southern but has not completed the process and has not been added to the roster. Dunlap sat out the 2019 season because of academic troubles but played 10 games last fall and had three interceptions with six pass breakups.
Stepping up
Southern’s biggest loss from spring will be linebacker Caleb Carter, the speedy Scotlandville product who was the team’s second leading tackler. He rotated with graduate transfer Ray Anderson and freshman Derrick Williams, who are back, but Rollins said the depth behind those two is lacking.
“That’s the most inexperienced position we have as far as SWAC snaps,” Rollins said.