The first words out of Ladarius Skelton’s mouth Friday after Southern's first practice hinted that the multi-talented quarterback can sense his window closing.
Entering his senior season, Skelton has compiled 6,388 yards and accounted for 52 touchdowns rushing and passing. But he's been unable to deliver the Southwestern Athletic Conference title Jaguars fans desperately crave.
“Felt great to be out here (for a) last ride with my guys,” Skelton told a post-practice media assembly Friday.
There’s reason to believe he’s really feeling that.
As the Jaguars launch preseason camp, it’s with a slimmed-down Skelton, in his second season under offensive coordinator Zach Grossi and first under interim head coach Jason Rollins. Unlike last season, he’s been able to connect with Grossi on a deeper level while knowing the 2021 season is now or never.
By all accounts, the native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, appears primed for his best season as a Jaguar.
“He’s looking good, picking up where he left off,” Rollins said. “Ladarius is a leader and a competitor. Everyone is behind him.”
And why not? Watching him play during the past three seasons, he’s shown he can dominate a game with his arm or legs. The key is to avoid the untimely fumbles and interceptions that have held him back.
“I’ve been toning up, working on my footwork, making sure my head is in the game so I got the plays down,” he said of his intensive summer preparation. “It’s what you do to make it happen for you. I’m trying to make the best happen.”
Skelton said he’s slimmed down from a bulky 235 pounds to 220. He has spent more time on his footwork — not so much to improve his running ability, but his ability to move in the pocket and buy time, to make better decisions rather than to take off on one of his classic hell-bent-for-leather scrambles.
Grossi is confident that with a full year working in close quarters with his talented subject, the results should show.
“It’s a fine line with a player like (him),” Grossi said. “Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson — some of the best plays they make are outside the pocket when a play breaks down. You don’t want to coach him out of that, but you want him to protect himself.
“You don’t want him taking 25-30 hits in a game. He’s not going to make it through the season at that rate. We’re going to run him. That’s part of his skill set and what makes him great. We want him fresh to run in critical situations and still be fresh enough to drop back and throw when we need it.”
There isn’t a better quarterback at running the option in the SWAC than Skelton, Southern’s leading rusher the past two seasons. He’s got the arm strength and touch to become a better passer if his decision-making can quicken and improve.
Even better, Skelton has a strong offensive line behind which to operate on top of a better connection with his offensive coordinator.
“I’m trying to sit behind my five guys and get the ball out of my hands quicker,” Skelton said. “We (he and Grossi) have a great, great, great, great bond. He’s funny. He lets you be yourself. He teaches you up on your wrongs, the things you did good.”
Said defense end Jalen Ivy: “I ain’t seen him break a run. He’s throwing it. I wouldn’t want to go against him running or throwing when he’s on. He’s a game-breaker with his feet. He adds that extra dimension.”
Grossi said easing the COVID-19 restrictions have benefitted all the quarterbacks, with whom he couldn’t meet in groups in preparation for the spring season. He said Skelton looks more confident as he strides to the line of scrimmage.
“He’s committed to his footwork, to becoming a passer, the mental side of the game,” Grossi said. “As you get more familiar with the pass concepts, mastering the operation part of the system, the signals, the line of scrimmage communication, checking plays ... as you take the next step mentally, the game slows down for you. I think that’s where he’s at. It’s a credit to him for working so hard.”