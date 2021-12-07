In spite of a sluggish start, the Southern women's basketball team had more than enough left in its tank to post a 69-41 win over LSU-Shreveport on Tuesday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Kayla Watson scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second half when the Jaguars outscored the Pilots 39-14. Southern (1-5) also had 16 steals and forced 29 turnovers.
“We were sluggish at both ends of the court. We had to go in and give them a pep talk at halftime,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They just finished exams this past week so maybe they were a little drained, but I thought we had some good practices coming into this.”
Genovea Johnson came off the bench to score 11 points, and Aleighyah Fontenot had eight points and four assists. Fontenot, Watson and Nakia Kincey each had four steals.
DeAuja Thompson led LSU-Shreveport (5-6) with 10 points.
The Pilots twice held a one-point lead in the first quarter, then stayed close throughout a second quarter in which each team scored 19 points. Southern made 9 of 15 shots but was never able to extend its lead to more than four points.
Southern took a 30-27 lead into halftime after Kayla Watson made a 15-foot jumper with five seconds to go.
In the third quarter, Southern took control by scoring the first seven points to take a 10-point lead. The Jaguars went on to outscore the Pilots 19-6 to lead 49-33 going into the fourth quarter. Southern led by as many as 30 points as it coasted in the final minutes.
“We turned it up defensively,” Funchess said of the second half. “I thought we did a better job of identifying where our shots were coming from against a zone. Everybody has been zoning us, and that has hurt us so we put some things in. But we’ve only done it for a few days so we have to keep working on it.”
For Watson, a fifth-year senior, the 17 points are her best outing of the season. Her previous best was 12 points in an 87-67 loss at Iowa.
“She’s been playing extremely well,” Funchess said. “She’s our Energizer bunny. The last couple of games she got in foul trouble and that stifled her a little bit, but she’s been one of the leaders on the team.”
Southern returns to action Saturday when it hosts Wiley College at 3 p.m.