Tulane starting pitcher Jack Aldrich had nine strikeouts in six innings, and the Green Wave erupted for five runs in the seventh to earn a 7-0 win over Southern on Saturday at Lee-Hines Field, setting up the possibility of a sweep when their home-and-home weekend series returns to New Orleans.
Resuming a in-state baseball series that had been dormant since 2016, Tulane and Southern opened their three-game set Friday night at Turchin Stadium, where the Green Wave won 16-2.
In that game, Braden Olthoff was dominant, strikout out 13 in seven innings.
Aldrich gave the Green Wave (12-2) another quality start Saturday when the series shifted to Southern’s campus.
He gave up a one-out double to Jahli Hendricks in the fourth inning and a two-out double to Bubba Thompson in the fifth, but Aldrich stranded both runners and rarely had to work from the stretch. He gave up three hits and issued just one walk against the Jaguars (6-8).
Aldrich (2-0) gave way to Luke Jannetta in the bottom of the seventh. By then, Tulane had broken the game open.
The Green Wave had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Jaguars starter Darren Smith (0-1), but didn’t pull away until the top of the seventh, when it scored five runs on four hits off reliever Jacob Snyder.
Luis Aviles was 3 for 5 for Tulane. Ethan Groff had a double, triple and two RBIs. Collin Burns had a double an RBI and a run scored.
It was the third team shutout of the year for Tulane, whose pitching staff boasts a 2.50 ERA and has issued just 53 walks in 126 innings.
The series concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday at Turchin Stadium.