The Bayou Classic, the annual football game between Southern University and Grambling, is now scheduled for April 17.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference, which announced in July that it was postponing football for the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, released its football schedule for spring 2021 on Monday.
Southern University will play a 6-game schedule, ending with its game against rival Grambling.
Southern begins with a season-opening road game at Alabama State on Feb. 27.
The Jaguars' home opener is against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on March 6.
The other three games on the schedule are: at Texas Southern (March 20), home vs. Alcorn (March 27) and at Prairie View (April 10).
When the SWAC first announced it was postponing its fall season, Southern coach Dawson Odums said the team's plan would be to hold early fall training, mostly strength and conditioning, in late August or early September and move on to more football-specific work at the end of September.
The Bayou Classic is usually the final game of the SWAC's regular season schedule. But it is one of five games on the final week of this year's schedule. Two more rivalry games (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M) and Jackson State vs. Alcorn are also scheduled for April 17.
The SWAC championship game is scheduled for May 1.