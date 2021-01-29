BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced a revised policy for band travel during the upcoming spring SWAC football season.

And it will affect the Bayou Classic.

The conference will only permit the attendance of home team bands during football contests held at the designated home facility of league member institutions.

Visiting team bands will not be permitted to travel to regular season contests. Additionally, games designated as classics along with games identified as neutral site contests will be played with no bands in attendance from either team.

The annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling is scheduled for April 17 in Shreveport.

“As we began to make final preparations related to the kickoff of the spring 2021 football season, it became imperative for us to make comprehensive decisions that take into full account where we are with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said in a statement.

“During the process of making those decisions, it became abundantly clear that the elimination of all travel for SWAC member institutions bands was a significant step toward ensuring an optimal health and safety environment for the upcoming spring 2021 football season. The health, safety, and welfare of our students and student-athletes will continue to be the driving force behind all of our decisions related to athletic activities and events held within the Southwestern Athletic Conference during this global pandemic.”

