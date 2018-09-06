Southern wide receiver Jamar Washington is battling a nagging injury, coach Dawson Odums said on his weekly radio show with 1460 AM.
The sophomore has “some soft tissue injuries” that kept him from running at full strength throughout camp and has limited him to about 90 percent going into the Jaguars’ trip to Louisiana Tech this weekend.
Odums said Washington was limited in practice on Thursday and would be on Friday, as well.
"When you start the way we start the first five games of the season, playing this caliber of teams, there's just no rest," Odums said. "The chance to get him healthy is few and far between."
Washington was former quarterback Austin Howard’s favorite target last season, reeling in a team-high 38 passes in 11 games as a freshman. He produced 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
He was only targeted once against TCU, an incompletion during Southern’s second possession of the day. He also returned kicks and punts on Saturday but had little chance to show off his skill. The Jaguars fair caught every kickoff and muffed his lone punt return late in the fourth quarter.
Odums said the rest of the Jaguars are relatively healthy after playing a physical TCU team, nursing only a few nicks and bruises.
During his Tuesday press conference, he said defensive back Jakoby Pappillion would be back in the lineup after an undisclosed injury kept him out the season opener. However, Elijah Allen, who started against TCU, was still listed as the starter in the most recent depth chart released on Wednesday night.
Odums previously confirmed quarterback John Lampley would not be held back after taking a hard hit that knocked him out of the TCU game. He said Lampley was cleared to play in the second half but that Southern decided to take a more cautious approach.
Lampley will start again this weekend, Odums said.
Southern in the NFL
Dawson Odums received a phone call this week from Doug Williams, the Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel.
It was to thank him for Danny Johnson.
The former Southern cornerback recently made the 53-man roster in Washington, fighting his way from an undrafted free agent.
“(Williams) said, ‘Y’all prepared him very well,’” Odums recalled on his weekly radio show. “I said, ‘Thank you for giving him the opportunity.’ ”
If Johnson plays in a regular-season game, he'd be the first Southern player to do so since Rashaun Allen played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.
Reports out of camp said Johnson impressed Washington coaches throughout camp as one of the biggest surprises anywhere on the field.
Johnson graduated Southern last year as one of the best defensive backs to pass through the Bluff.
He was a four-year starter; three-time All-SWAC and two-time All-FCS; 18 career interceptions; and a nation-leading 17.3 yards per punt return in 2017.
“It’s not how your name is called; it’s that your name is called,” Odums said. “(I told Johnson), ‘It doesn’t matter if they call your name on draft day. You just want your name to be called. You’re only a long shot because they didn’t call your name. Once they call your name, you’ve got just as good as shot as anybody who had their name called.' ”
Going for the record?
Last time Southern played in Ruston, they brought with them the third largest crowd Joe Aillet Stadium’s 50-year history with 27,905 fans in attendance for the 2015 meeting.
Odums is hopeful that ranking might get knocked down a peg by kickoff.
“It’ll probably go Top 2, if not No. 1,” Odums said. “If the weather is good this weekend and it’s the 50th anniversary and they’re doing a lot, bringing guys in and remembering the great times when they were there. Our fans are going to show up.”