Southern University baseball coach Kerrick Jackson has resigned to accept a position with Major League Baseball, the school announced Monday morning.
Jackson compiled a 47-67 record in two full seasons and part of a third, the latter cut short by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
He guided the Jags to the SWAC regular season title and conference tournament crown in 2019 with a 34-24 mark. It was Southern’s first 30-win season since 2012 and the turnaround from 9-32 was nation’s largest that season.
The 2019 season was highlighted by a victory over No. 8 LSU. Jackson coached the Jaguars to wins against Memphis, Eastern Illinois, Northwestern State, New Orleans and Nicholls State and finished with a 26-21 SWAC record.
Jaguars’ assistant coach Chris Crenshaw will handle the daily operations until a new head coach is named, the school said.
"On behalf of the Jaguar Nation, I want to express my sincerest appreciation to coach Jackson for his dedication and service while leading our baseball program," said Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks. "His tenure as the head baseball coach will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the baseball diamond but in the classroom as well. We appreciate him for developing young people and bringing us back to the top of the SWAC with our championship run. While we are certainly disappointed to see Kerrick and his family leave our program, we are excited for their new opportunity."