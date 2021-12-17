Southern All-American defensive end Jordan Lewis has entered the transfer portal, according to his Twitter page.
Lewis, a 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, made the announcement Thursday.
Lewis, who won the Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS' best defensive player during the spring, just completed his junior season at Southern. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
“First I would like to thank God for giving me this talent. Thank you to all of my coaches that gave me the opportunity to pursue my dreams as a Jaguar,” Lewis wrote. “I want to thank my teammates and Jaguar Nation for some of the greatest moments in my college career. With that being said, I am entering my name into the transfer portal.”
Lewis led the FCS in sacks (10½) and tackles for loss (15) during the spring. In the fall, Lewis had 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks.