When the 2019 season is in the books, the Southern University fans and team might look back on its second-to-last drive in their 31-7 victory at Arkansas-Pine Bluff as a defining moment.
Leading 21-7, the Jaguars defense halted the Lions on downs at the Southern 5 and the offense went 95 yards in 11 plays, all on the ground to help seal the 31-7 victory.
It was one of the best drives of the Dawson Odums era in terms of attitude and timeliness, chewing up 6:03 from the clock and every yard coming on the ground. But the intangible effect may have been greater — that the Jaguars asserted themselves and imposed their will on their opponent.
Odums would like to see that theme continue when Southern hosts Prairie View in its first conference home game, kicking off at 6 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Chris Chaney carried six times for 60 yards in the drive, and Southern faced only one third-down play. The home team was demoralized. Odums, who loves those types of drive, said it’s "like a slow death" when it is happening to you. It made him think “we’re onto something” that he wants to carry over this week.
“We challenged our offensive line and running backs to say ‘Nobody can stop us from running the football,’ ” Odums said. “We took pride in that and that drive showed it.”
Odums wants that same feeling for what he called “Separation Saturday.” He wants the Jaguars to continue to grind down their opponents with he-man football.
“The guys are locked in,” Odums said. “We had a lot of energy this morning. They understand what’s in front of us and what we have to do to take care of business.”
The Jaguars (2-3, 1-0 SWAC play) will need that type of physical offense if only to keep the SWAC’s No. 1 offense off the field. Prairie View (2-3, 2-1) is averaging 502.4 yards and 35.8 points per game while boasting the league’s top rusher and third-rated passer.
Dawonya Tucker has rushed for 662 yards on 88 carries, an 8.2 yards-per-carry average, and scored seven touchdowns. He finished third among SWAC rushers last year and Southern held him to 17 yards in last year’s 38-0 victory. Jaguars players say the 5-foot-7, 175-pound dynamo looks better than ever on tape.
“We’ve got to do our jobs, fit our gaps to stop him,” defensive tackle Dakavion Champion said. “If we don’t, he can get out and make something happen with his legs. He’s quick, fast, small so he can get into smaller gaps. If everybody doesn’t do their job he can have his way.”
Said linebacker Calvin Lunkins: “They have a really good team, and last time out we shut them out so we know they are going to have it on their minds.”
Tucker has plenty of help. Quarterback Jalen Morton has thrown for 1,218 yards and 10 touchdowns. His improvement has made Tucker even more dangerous. Morton threw for 251 yards trying to play catchup in last year's game and was picked off five times by the Jaguar defense. He’s thrown seven interceptions this season and the Jaguars are tied for the league lead with eight.
“He’s a top talent," Odums said of Morton. “It looks like he’s running a lot better this year and making better decisions. He can make all the throws. He’s got a skilled set of guys at receiver that can make plays. He’s as good as a lot of guys we’ve seen. He’s the reason they are having so much success on offense.”
Defensively, Prairie View is allowing 397.8 yards and 36.6 points per game. Odums wants to continue to run the ball like last week when Southern had 269 yards rushing but will need another consistent effort from quarterback Ladarius Skelton.
“He understands the importance of playing well and the extra time he has to put in,” Odums said. “With him, it’s about preparing himself to be the leader we need him to be.”
Odums said he would like to get an assist from the home crowd Saturday in a return to the old days when he remembered home fans bases throwing “apples and oranges” at visiting teams and creating a “fear factor” that aided the home team.
“They used to treat you really bad; it’s not like that anymore,” Odums said. “Southern used to have that fear factor. When folks pulled up, we were intimidating to opponents. We’ve gotten away from that. We need to get after them a little more. It shouldn’t be a welcome party. When you are on the road, it should be an on-the-road feeling, within the NCAA and government laws.
“Our goal is to go 1-0 each week. We have a tough challenge. We understand how we have to play. We’ll be at home and the jungle should be rocking. Our fans are going to support us. As far as looking ahead to anybody else, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”