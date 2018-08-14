Caleb Carter just wants a bit of consistency in the linebackers room.
Since the end of last season, Southern’s linebackers have been coached by three different people: head coach Dawson Odums in the spring, Pat Bastien from the spring until the start of preseason camp, and now Steve Adams for the rest of the season (Adams had been serving safeties coach and special teams coordinator).
That doesn’t even include Charles Cheek, who coached the linebackers last season.
The SU linebackers are used to dealing with adversity and uncertainty by now. That’s nothing new.
But at some point, it’d be nice to have a season go off without any crises.
Until then, they’ll do what they always do — battle through.
“We’ve been through a lot of stuff,” Carter said. “We’ve been through a lot of different workouts, a lot of different drills and a lot of different types of coaching. It’s about time we have a coach that’s actually there for us and trying to get us better every day.”
Bastien was hired in the spring to coach linebackers after coming from Georgia Southern where he spent three years in the same position. He replaced Odums, who held the position temporarily for spring workouts.
Bastien put two linebackers into the NFL last season after Ukeme Eligwe was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round and Ironhead Gallon signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. Both produced more than 100 tackles in 2016.
But the day before players reported to camp, Bastien left Southern to take an off-field position as the assistant director of player development at Georgia.
The split was sudden and inconvenient — but if there’s one thing Odums knows how to handle, he said, it’s an unexpected curveball.
“Since (I’ve) been here, there’s always been curveballs,” he said. “If any corporation wants a leader that can handle curveballs, they should hire Dawson Odums.
“Shift the staff around a little bit and players don’t miss a beat. What they do doesn’t change. Who they are and what they’re about doesn’t change.”
Carter and the other linebackers think they've finally found the consistency they sought with Adams.
Odums immediately moved Adams to the head of the linebacker corps and hired former Tulane co-defensive coordinator and former NFL player Lionel Washington to coach cornerbacks.
Washington is with the team, Odums said, but has not officially joined the staff; he and the university will finish the paperwork in the next few weeks.
As for Adams, he hasn’t coached linebackers since his days as a graduate assistant at Purdue in 2010.
But he has three years of experience in Southern’s defense and proved to generate some of the Jaguars’ most productive units.
Southern’s secondary finished in the top half of the SWAC in pass defense all three years of Adams' tenure, and his return units finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the FCS each of the past two seasons in average punt return yardage.
Adams will still work with safeties and special teams, and he will continue to serve as recruiting coordinator on top of his new duties with linebackers.
“We talk to our guys about responding to adversity all the time, and that’s just the next man up,” Adams said. “We don’t look at it like it’s tough because the system is in place and the guys know it.
“The first thing I told those guys is that it’s my job to put them in position to make plays and their job to make them. I let them know I care about them because I’ve been with them and I think they know that. We’re just trying to get them lined up and we’re figuring it out as we go.”
Rodriguez a no-show
Transfer running back Alexander Rodriguez will not join Southern this season, Odums said.
The former walk-on at Indiana has not been in preseason camp. Odums did not give any specifics as to why he did not join the team, but team spokesman Chris Jones previously confirmed Rodriguez was not enrolled in school at the start of camp.
Rodriguez was expected to compete for touches among the Jaguars’ deep group of backs this season after running for 141 yards and a touchdown in three years with the Hoosiers. He would have been a fifth-year senior.
Get your tickets
Southern fans looking to travel to away games this season can once again buy packages with the Southern University Quarterback Club.
All trips include tickets, travel to and from the game and food. Overnight trips also include hotel accommodations.
Prices for Southern’s season opener at TCU on Sept. 1 begin at $280 and include hotel rooms.
For more information or questions, call club president Reginald Jarvis at (225) 939-5906 or vice president Lillian Jones at (225) 247-1437.
Fans do not need to be members of the club to buy packages.