Jaron Johnson wants to make one thing clear: just because Aaron Tiller is gone doesn’t mean Southern’s defensive line is hopeless.
For four years Tiller was the anchor of the Jaguars’ defensive front. He totaled 169 career tackles, including 30 sacks, and forced nine fumbles. At 6 foot 1, 256 pounds, he was their most physical presence and powerful voice in the locker room.
His absence after graduation is certainly a void to be filled. Even Johnson will freely admit to that.
But don’t mistake a lack of Tiller for a lack of talent.
“First of all, Aaron Tiller did a lot but it was never just one guy,” Johnson said. “Since he’s gone, we’ve had to come together as a unit. This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it. We’re not going to dwell on losing Aaron Tiller.”
Two years ago Tiller was the sole leader in a group of freshmen and sophomores gaining experience by getting thrown into the fire.
Last season was a little easier with at least a full year under everyone’s belt. The result was a decline from 194.8 rushing yards allowed per game and 23 total rushing touchdowns scored to 166.5 yards per game and 17 touchdowns scored.
Now all those underclassmen are juniors and seniors with as much starting experience as anyone in the SWAC.
Southern returns three of its four starters in Johnson, Ceajae Bryant and Simeon Houston. Throw in Dakavion Champion who also has starting experience and the Jaguars have the makings of a veteran line for the first time in recent memory.
“We’re deeper than we’ve ever been,” defensive line coach Skyler Jones said. “We’re not rebuilding, we’re retooling. Those guys know what to expect. They’ve been in the program three years.”
The irony of Jones talking about is experience is that he’s one of the few associated with the defensive line that doesn’t have any.
Jones is a first-year position coach after getting promoted from graduate assistant in the wake of Juan Navarro’s departure this offseason.
It isn’t a completely new transition with Jones working with the line for the past three seasons, but he still has some getting used to before Sept. 1.
Two other key newcomers will be Catholic High product and redshirt freshman Tre Square behind Johnson at tackle and Jamil Abdul Aziz, who transferred from LSU where he spent one season.
“We have experience up front,” Jones said. “We’re going to do well. We’re going to hunt.”
Get your tickets
Southern fans traveling to away games this season can buy packages with the Southern University Quarterback Club.
All trips include tickets, transportation and food. Overnight trips include hotel accommodations.
Prices for Southern’s season opener at TCU on Sept. 1 begin at $280 for single occupancy. A double costs $440, a triple is $600 and a quad is $740.
For more information or questions, call club president Reginald Jarvis at (225) 939-5906 or vice president Lillian Jones at (225) 247-1437.
Fans do not need to be members of the club to buy packages.