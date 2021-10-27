Southern defensive end Tyran Nash was expecting to play the role of elder statesman in 2021, which would entail taking a secondary role on the field and chipping in when necessary.

Instead, he’s playing a multitude of snaps as injuries have piled up on the Jaguars at his position.

With All-American Jordan Lewis and Jalen Ivy in and out of the lineup for myriad reasons, Nash has been one of the mainstays on the defensive line. He’s got a career-best 11 tackles through seven games and is trying to help the Jaguars right an inconsistent defense.

“I’m the older guy in the group; they learned from me,” said Nash, a fifth-year senior from New Orleans who played at Warren Easton. “An injury in 2019 set me back, so I was on the back burner trying to coach them up. I waited my time, took my time with it. I didn’t press. I wanted them to accomplish big things. They gave me the edge to work harder, pushed me to be better. I thank them for that.”

Nash has three career sacks, including one this season, and a pass breakup while playing much of the time on the strong side when Southern is expecting a running play. His play has solidified the defense while Lewis tries to recover from a soft tissue injury to his leg. Ivy missed time for targeting and an administrative mix-up related to becoming a graduate student.

Southern coach Jason Rollins said he’s fortunate to have a player of Nash’s ability in reserve.

“He’s extremely smart and plays hard,” Rollins said of Nash. “He’s kind of a co-starter the last season and a half. He had the unfortunate situation playing behind an All-American, but he played a lot of snaps rotating in. We need him with that depth.

“He’s very strong against the run and can rush the passer as well. The role we have him in has him more of a power position at strong-side defensive end.”

Nash’s best game was a four-tackle effort against Texas Southern when he also tracked down elusive quarterback Andrew Body for one of Southern’s two sacks. Against Troy, he had two tackles for loss and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

“He’s a hardworking kid,” Southern linebacker Ray Anderson said. “He kinda got overshadowed with the guys playing in front of him, but that didn’t deter him in his love of the game and trying to get better. He’s been a leader the whole time I’ve been here.

"I give him credit for the work he puts in and it's showing. He gives us that boost we need, sticking with the game plan and playing his role.”

Nash’s role will continue to be vital with Alcorn State coming in Saturday. He said the 48-21 loss to Prairie View stung, especially since the defense allowed 504 yards, including eight plays of at least 20 yards.

“We have to come out and give more effort at practice, work on the little things that help with playing,” Nash said. “Unless you come together in practice, it’s going to carry over to the game.

“Moving forward, we’re not changing, just work on what we need to get better at. In games like that, it’s not the other team that beats you, it’s mainly yourself. We need to work on being 1-0 this week."