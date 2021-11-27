What we learned
The Bayou Classic usually delivers. While both teams didn’t have the seasons they wanted, Bayou Classic fans got the exciting kind of game they want. Four lead changes, big offensive plays, big defensive plays and a result in doubt until the final two seconds. It was a sour end for the Jaguars, who had shown some incremental defensive improvement only to have it blow up in their faces with their third game allowing at least 500 yards. Grambling closed the year on a high note after a 4-11 record, including the spring season. The teams finished with identical records overall and in conference this season and can look with anticipation to the next Classic a year from now.
Trending
Grambling quarterback Elijah Walker and kicker Garrett Urban have been through some tough times. Walker was the starter at the beginning of the season but lost his job after two games and went back and forth from the field to the bench until this week. He looked unstoppable Saturday, deftly scrambling away from trouble to convert multiple third downs. The result was a season-high yardage total, 204 yards more than the previous best. Urban has had his ups and downs but put the finishing touches on a strong junior season in which he made 14 of 17 attempts.
Final Thoughts
Southern will likely move on from interim coach Jason Rollins, who in fairness was in a difficult spot taking over as interim coach three months before fall camp was to begin. He made some adjustments to the program, and there’s no doubt the players bought in on him from the start. But Rollins would say the program is strong regardless of what happens in the offseason, and there is a strong culture already in place. The Jaguars said goodbye to 16 seniors but will have a strong nucleus returning to build on, whoever is running the show.