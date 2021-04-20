Dawson Odums is leaving Southern to become the head football coach at Norfolk State, a source confirmed Tuesday to The Advocate.
Odums spent nine seasons leading the Jaguars, amassing a 59-40 record and making four trips to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, including winning the title in 2013.
The Jaguars were 5-1 in this spring's shortened season, finishing on a four-game win streak and with a 49-7 dismantling of rival Grambling in the Bayou Classic.
Odums, a North Carolina native, takes over the Virginia-based football program for Latrell Scott, who stepped down in March. In five seasons under Scott, the Spartans were 21-35. They did not play in the fall or this spring because of the pandemic.
According to footballscoop.com, Odums is expected to receive a six-year deal that will pay him $225,000 a year at Norfolk State.
Odums was given a one-year extension in January to run his contract with the school through 2022, but that deal did not include a raise. Odums was making $210,000 a year at Southern.
Odums was elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach at Southern during the 2012 season, replacing Stump Mitchell, who was 6-18 in three years with the Jaguars.
After leading Southern to a 4-5 record during his interim stint, Odums was selected from a pool of six semifinalists to be Southern's next head coach.
The success of the Jaguars program turned around instantly with Odums at the helm.
The Jaguars were 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the SWAC in his first full season. The Jaguars then beat Jackson State in the SWAC championship, the first SWAC championship for the program since 2003.
Since then, Southern has not had a losing season, and only lost more than one conference game in a season once.
"He’s good for the game. He’s good for the HBCU family. Could coach his butt off — proved that against us," Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday when hearing the news of Odums departure. Southern beat Jackson 34-14 on April 3.
"That is a loss to the conference."