It’s bound to happen to college football teams practicing in the humidity haven that is Louisiana.
When the pads first go on, coaches don’t want their teams getting caught feeling sorry for themselves.
Southern’s Jason Rollins sent a message to his team Tuesday with a late practice do-over on running gassers. The team lined up for end of practice stretching when Rollins blew his whistle for more sprints.
“First day in pads is a little extra juice, a little motivation to get them going in the right direction,” Rollins said. “We want to be a physical football team, and it starts when you put the pads on. It’s mindset training.”
With a day off on Monday, Rollins wanted to make sure his players weren’t dialing it back. The team will continue workouts this week before donning full pads Saturday for the first of two major scrimmages in fall camp.
“We started off well with high-tempo periods and we gassed them a little bit,” Rollins said. “We had to pick it up at the end. (The message) was how do you want your team picture to read at the end of the season? What do you want you scouting report to say is how you should practice.
Starting quarterback Ladarius Skelton departed early, but Rollins praised him for his intensity on a hot, muggy day.
“Skelton did well; he finished practiced, ran his sprints,” Rollins said. “He goes so hard, took extra reps and did some extra conditioning today, all the tempo periods and was the biggest cheerleader on the field. He exerts a lot of energy.”
Linebacker Ray Anderson was on the field after missing some earlier practices in the stadium as a precaution for some summer medical procedures. Anderson and Derrick Williams have the most snaps of the returning linebackers.
“He had some minor offseason procedures,” Rollins said of Anderson. “We were taking precautions because we were out on the turf.”
Rollins said work continues on the passing game but that the Jaguars won’t lose their identity as a running team after leading the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing offense two consecutive seasons.
“We had several periods designated specifically for the run,” he said. “A lot of inside and 9-on-7 drills. A lot of team runs periods. We’re always going to emphasize the run first. We are a run-first team, and it will always be there.”
Southern has strong depth at running back with Devon Benn, Jerodd Sims, Craig Nelson and Travien Benjamin. Freshman quarterback Kobe Dillon has also been moved to running back, at least for this season.
Bus trips are back
The Southern University Quarterback Club is making plans for its football road trips this fall beginning Sept. 4 with the trip to Troy, Alabama. The bus will depart F.G. Clark Activity Center at 6 a.m. Sept. 4.
For more information, contact Reginald Jarvis at (225) 939-5906 or rjarvis@yahoo.com.
Preseason poll
Southern was ranked No. 7 and reigning SWAC champion Alabama A&M No. 1 in the BOXTOROW HBCU preseason college football coaches poll released Monday.
The Jaguars, who went 5-1 during the spring season, received one of 16 first-place votes while Alabama A&M got nine. The Bulldogs were followed by North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M, Alcorn State, South Carolina State, Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
North Carolina A&T received five first-place votes and Alcorn State one.