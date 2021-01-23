The fickle fortunes of basketball momentum swung Southern’s way in the early going of Saturday’s game at Alabama A&M, but it was never able to regain that edge once the Bulldogs heated up.
Garrett Hicks made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Alabama A&M pulled away from Southern in the second half to take a 68-58 win at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium in Normal, Alabama.
Harrison Henderson led Southern (3-5, 3-1 SWAC) with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but only four of his points came in the second half. No one else hit double figures for the Jaguars, who shot 38% (21 of 55) from the floor.
The Jaguars also faltered at the free throw line making 14 of 25. They made only 4 of 12 in the first half, when they had chances to widen an early lead.
The Bulldogs shot 41% (23 of 56), but made 9 of 26 3-point shots. Southern made only 2 of 10 from behind the arc.
Alabama A&M (4-0, 2-0) led 45-40 with 14:41 left in the game when Southern went cold. The Jaguars missed their next 10 shots, and didn’t get another field goal until Jayden Saddler’s layup with five minutes left to play.
In between Southern missed its chance to get back in the game, and was only able to score three points on 3 of 6 shooting at the foul line. Saddler’s basket cut A&M’s lead to 54-45, but, aided by a Southern turnover, Hicks made two quick 3-pointers to push the Bulldogs lead to 60-45.
Southern got as close as 64-56 before A&M made four free throws in the final minute to put the game away.
In the first half, Henderson scored the game’s first six points, and Lamarcus Lee’s 3-pointer gave Southern a 9-0 lead. A&M came back, but Southern led 23-21 with six minutes left in the first half despite missing eight free throws.
Hicks sparked a 13-7 Bulldogs run to close out the half with nine points. He scored six consecutive points to give A&M a 29-27 lead, and his 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 34-31 at the half.
A&M built an eight-point lead twice in the second half including a 45-37 lead after E.J. Williams scored inside. Saddler, who finished with seven points, converted a three-point play as Southern trailed 45-40.