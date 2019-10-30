Five home games plus a trip to Detroit highlight Southern University’s 11-game football schedule for the 2020 season, released by the school Wednesday.
Homecoming is set for Halloween night against Moorehouse College Oct. 31.
“No question, I’m excited about having five games,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. “I’ve been saying it for a while and I wanted to work hard for the fans. I had to make a lot of sacrifices. Hopefully we can get five (games every other year) going forward.
“It’s too hard to get five every year. We’re working three to five, and, sometimes, seven years in advance. We have had a lot of conversations with fans and listen to them.”
The Jaguars open the season against Tennessee State at Ford Field in the Detroit Classic on Sept. 5 and return to open the home schedule the following week with the third annual Pete Richardson Classic against Florida A&M.
Southern hasn’t played Tennessee State since 2011. The Jaguars played at Florida A&M this season and Banks said he tried to get dates beyond 2020, but that he hopes the two schools can schedule after 2021.
“We’re working very hard with (Florida A&M) on a long-term deal of four to six years,” Banks said. “We might skip a year or two but we want to play each other in the future. With the rivalry between the two, it makes sense to me.”
The Jaguars will open conference play the next week against Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama, and then back home on Sept. 26 for the conference home opener against Jackson State.
After an open week Oct. 3, the Jaguars head back to Alabama to face Alabama State in Montgomery on Oct. 10, followed by the third consecutive trip to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to play Texas Southern in the State Fair Showdown on Oct. 17. The two teams are not scheduled to play there beyond 2020.
Southern plays back-to-back home games against Alcorn State on Oct. 24 and Moorehouse before getting back on the road at Prairie View on Nov. 7. The home finale will be Nov. 14 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Southern will have an open date Nov. 21 the week before the annual Bayou Classic meeting with Grambling in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Start times for all games are to be determined.
2020 Southern University football schedule
Sept. 5 Tennessee State Detroit Classic, Detroit
Sept. 12 Florida A&M Pete Richardson Classic, Baton Rouge
Sept. 19 at Alabama A&M, Huntsville, Ala.
Sept. 26 Jackson State, Baton Rouge
Oct. 3 Open date
Oct. 10 at Alabama State, Montgomery, Ala.
Oct. 17 Texas Southern State Fair Showdown, Dallas
Oct. 24 Alcorn State, Baton Rouge
Oct. 31 Moorehouse College (Homecoming) Baton Rouge
Nov. 7 at Prairie View A&M, Prairie View, Texas
Nov. 14 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Baton Rouge
Nov. 21 Open date
Nov. 28 Grambling , Bayou Classic, New Orleans