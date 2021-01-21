After three days of practice for the coming spring football season, Southern University coach Dawson Odums was upbeat in assessing his team during a Zoom conference on Thursday.

The Jaguars spent the first two days working out in helmets and then Thursday in shells to kickoff a six-week preseason practice schedule to a seven-game season beginning Feb. 26.

It was not just the effort his players showed in the last three days but the way they handled being gone for nearly two months during the holiday break.

“We’re pretty pleased with our conditioning, knowing they’ve been out for awhile,” Odums said. “But it’s our culture. We’ve still got a long way to go, but they are further along than we anticipated. We ran today between practices and had good recovery. The guys were really locked in. They understand what they’ve got to do to be successful. Our culture and our leadership is really ahead of schedule after not being together a lot in the fall.”

Odums owes a large measure of the overall maturity to a strong veteran presence. Of the 118 players on the roster, 47 are fourth or fifth-year players, which is helpful when they’re dealing with school, practice and the COVID-19 pandemic protocols that forced them from a fall to spring competition.

Only four players tested positive for the corona virus and have already gone through quarantine. Players will be tested three times a week during practice and the season. odums is hoping his squad will continue to show the maturity to follow the restrictions, including masking whenever possible, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.

The practice schedule has been formatted into two-week increments of crawl-walk-run, leading to the season opener at Alabama State Feb. 26.

“The crawl phase we’ll be keeping an eye on conditioning, how bodies hold up from weight room to field,” Odums said. “We want to make sure the circuits aren’t overloaded early, knowing these guys may not have been working as hard as they need to. You’ve got to have the cold tub to promote good circulation. We want to make sure guys can get through it with the least amount of soft tissue injuries.

“Weeks three and four are the walk, or combat zones, where we move around, mix it up, explore more options. The 100-play scrimmages not going to happen; maybe two with 50-60 plays to get used to full speed, going to the ground. Weeks five and six (run phase) get it oiled up for the game that’s coming, game scenarios and situations. Make sure we’re ready for a game.”

Odums said continuity will be a strength with so many experienced returning players, including placekicker/punter Cesare Barajas, who had entered the NCAA transfer portal. Odums said Barajas has elected to stay for his senior season.

“Sometimes you need to do something to clear your mind,” Odums said. “He entered the transfer portal and ended up staying. I was confident he was coming back but understanding of his thought process.”

Odums also said having a chance to observe other teams gave his staff and the school time to prepare for playing week-to-week under the pandemic restrictions.

“You try to put a plan in place to avoid some of the negativity, understanding the things that cause you not to be safe,” he said. “We have to make sure everybody is on the same page. We were able to see the good and bad other teams dealt with.

“We’re thankful we’ve got a lot of guys. We know there are going to be some issues, but because of our numbers hopefully we can overcome them. We’re not going to cut corners; it’s about the safety of the players.”