It was a Saturday night in 2015 when Sian Kline received a call from a family friend asking if her son, Ladarius Skelton, could stay at her hotel in Baton Rouge for the night.
Kline was confused.
She knew Skelton was visiting Southern that weekend for the Jaguars’ big game against Alcorn State but was believed the high school junior was making the nearly six-hour drive from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with a group of friends.
Little did she know Skelton’s friends backed out at the last minute, leaving him to make the trip by himself.
A small fact he forgot to tell his mother.
If it hadn’t been for the lucky coincidence of Skelton bumping into one of his mother’s friends that weekend, Kline isn’t sure where he would have stayed.
But try as she might, Kline couldn’t be upset.
Skelton wanted to be at Southern. Nothing would stand in his way of making that become a reality.
“The only thing I could say (when he got back) was that if you want something in life, you go and you get it,” Kline said. “I was thankful he had a determination to go after his dreams in whatever he wanted to do. His goal was to play football.”
When Skelton puts his mind to something, failure is no longer an option.
Few thoughts consumed him like becoming Southern’s starting quarterback.
When just about his entire family told him to forget about the Jaguars and commit to one of the larger FBS schools interested in him during his recruitment, Skelton responded by committing to Southern, not once, but twice — out of high school and junior college.
And when he finally made it to campus in January, landing in the middle of a quarterback derby that drifted into the fall, leaving him on the bench for most of the first half of the season, he persevered to make his first career start last Saturday at Prairie View.
And just as he’s done at every level, Skelton produced.
With no more than a few pass attempts under his belt in a Division I uniform at the time, Skelton exploded for 370 yards and four touchdowns against one of the hottest teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, earning him the league's Offensive Player of the Week honors.
With Skelton in the backfield, Southern’s offense showed a spark of energy unseen up until that point this season in a 38-0 win.
“I told him before we named him the starter that it’s not about ability at that position,” coach Dawson Odums said. “It’s about having a humbleness about yourself and being able to win the locker room and being able to be the kind of leader we’re accustomed to at that position.”
Southern quarterbacks coach Matt Leone described Skelton as having that undefinable “it factor” all teams hope to see in its passer.
His athletic prowess is hard to ignore, but that isn’t the “it” Leone sees.
He really can’t describe it, but he knows Skelton has "it."
Whatever his “It” is, the result is always the same — Skelton wins.
To the best of Pine Bluff High coach Bobby Bolding’s recollection, Skelton lost only seven games from seventh grade to when he graduated as an undefeated state champion.
In three years on the varsity — Arkansas high schools only allow 10th, 11th and 12th graders to join — Skelton led the Zebras to the Class 6A title game all three seasons, winning the last two.
At 6-foot-2, he also helped the basketball team to a state championship as a senior.
That run continued at Fullerton College where Skelton helped the Hornets to a California Community College Athletics Association championship, winning Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the process.
Saturday marked 30 consecutive games since Skelton last lost a football game in which he made a major contribution — he took a few snaps against TCU and Louisiana Tech for Southern but never settled in — dating to the regular season finale of his junior season against Benton High.
Skelton later got his revenge when he led Pine Bluff to a 51-10 win over Benton in a rematch the next month — this time in the state championship.
“The guy has never done anything but win,” Bolding said. “There may be a flaw in his mechanics somewhere that I’m not aware of because I’m just a high school coach. But to me, a quarterback is judged by winning football games. Ladarius wins football games.”
As Pine Bluff kept winning, the college letters rolled in.
The only problem is that most of the interest was in Skelton playing defense.
Bolding recalled when former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema tried to schedule a visit to see one of Skelton’s basketball games. But there was one catch: Skelton had to agree to play defense.
Skelton told the Southeastern Conference coach not to bother. He was going to play quarterback.
Every time a new school would come calling, Kline begged her son to consider making the switch. But Skelton wouldn't budge.
When Skelton attended a camp at LSU the summer before his senior season, he was first introduced to Southern when former Pine Bluff graduate and then-Southern student Perry White was introduced through mutual friends.
White heard for years about the young quarterback tearing up his hometown, so when he made it to Baton Rouge, White suggested he take a look at Southern.
The Jaguars had no worries about his ability to play quarterback.
Later that fall, Skelton made his solo road trip back to Baton Rouge, where he gave a verbal commitment to the Jaguars.
“I always heard about him growing up because the kid has been a legend in everything he’s ever done,” White said of the player he now calls his little brother. “On every level of football he’s ever played, he’s been a champion. I heard about his peewee legend.”
Skelton didn't initially come to Southern because of concerns about his test scores. Although he did qualify in the end, he enrolled at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, where he redshirted.
His stay didn’t last long, choosing to transfer to Fullerton Community College the next year.
Skelton was immediately thrown into a three-way quarterback competition — similar to the one he’d later face at Southern — only this time Fullerton never made a final decision.
Rotating every two series, the Hornets played all three quarterbacks every game. While Skelton technically came of the bench, coach Garrett Campbell said there was little difference between the three.
Skelton eventually became the starter near the end of the season when Kane Wilson went down with injury. Skelton led Fullerton to the CCCAA title and was named co-offensive player of the year with Wilson.
“He loves playing. He loves being on the field. He loves practicing. He loves just running around with the guys,” Campbell said. “That’s as important as anything, because in football there’s a lot of hours you put in for a three-hour game. You have to enjoy the process, and I think he does.”
Not needing to finish his degree at Fullerton, Skelton reopened his recruitment after only one semester.
Once again, his family tried to talk him out of Southern, but the result was the same.
From the moment he stepped on campus, Southern saw his potential. Both Leone and Campbell note Skelton is a predominantly run-first quarterback, demonstrated by his 202 yards rushing against PV, but he can also throw.
Odums said the only factor holding him back from being the starter from Week 1 was that John Lampley and Bubba McDaniel had better command of the offense after playing a year in the system.
But over the past few months, Skelton matured and bought into the philosophy of the program.
What came next was a potentially season-saving performance.
“You always want your guys to play well and gain confidence in what they’re doing, but it’s really about how he handles it from this point on,” Leone said. “He’s going to handle it well. It’s not like he hasn’t had success before. He’s had success as a high school quarterback. He did a good job in JUCO. … But it’s a bigger stage now and an understanding that there’s more work to get done.”
Skelton starting is evidence Odums isn’t afraid to shake up the quarterback rotation midway through the season.
Southern continues to say all three quarterbacks will play each week, and no one is officially counted out. Even McDaniel, who Odums said he’s already spoken to about potentially redshirting this season, is not ruled out.
Although Odums did not declare Skelton as the starter for the rest of the season or even this Saturday, the Jaguars are excited for what he can bring to the offense going forward.
“He got better as a leader,” Odums said. “He got better at humbling himself as a person and really just adjusting himself to Southern.
“Those other two guys had an upper hand on him in the playbook because they had been here. Once you start the season and you don’t have a bye week, it’s hard to implement a new game plan because you don’t have the time. We had to stick with what we had the first five games, and once we got to that bye week, we were able to add some things that suited him.”
Ask anybody in his life and they’ll likely give a different answer to what defines Skelton’s “it” factor.
To his mother: his work ethic.
To Bolding: his fierce competitive spirit.
His athleticism, his ability to make plays or his uncanny knack to find a way to win are also acceptable.
Campbell has a different theory, though.
“His smile,” Campbell said.
“I know it sounds funny, but this guy has a smile that is infectious. When he smiles, his enthusiasm comes through. There’s something he’s got that when he smiles and everybody sees it, they feel like everything is going to be OK.”