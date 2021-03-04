A late rally wasn’t quite enough for the Southern men’s basketball team Thursday night at Prairie View.
The league-leading Panthers built a 13-point lead with five minutes left and then held on for a 68-61 win at the William Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas.
Samkelo Cele’s 3-pointer and a driving basket by Terrell Williams had Southern trailing 65-60 with two minutes left. It was as close as Southern would get.
Southern was hurt by two critical turnovers in the final minute, and by missed free throws. The Jaguars made 7 of 14 free throws in the last seven minutes.
Prairie View (12-4, 12-0) was led by Jawaun Daniels with 15 points. Also chipping in were Jeremiah Gambrell with 12 and Cam Mack with 11.
The Panthers defense also did its part, affecting any Southern shots around the basket. With Lenell Henry blocking four shots, Prairie View finished with eight as a team.
Southern (8-9, 8-5 SWAC) got 21 points from Cele and 14 by Jayden Saddler. The Jaguars went 14 for 27 at the foul line and had 18 turnovers.
The first half was one of runs by each team.
Prairie View opened the game by outscoring Southern 13-4. The Panthers made 5 of 7 from the field including 3-pointers by Gambrell and Mack.
On the other end, Southern made just 1 of 7 shots to open the game before coming to life. After falling behind by nine points, the Jaguars went on a 15-3 run. Prairie View made only one field goal over a seven-minute span, and Southern led 19-16.
After the score was tied 22-22, Saddler hit a jumper in the lane, and Brendon Brooks converted a three-point play helping Southern surge to a 29-24 lead with 2:28 left in the half.
Southern missed two field goals and three free throws in the final minutes. Prairie closed with an 8-0 run to take a 32-29 halftime lead.