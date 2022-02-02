Eric Dooley wrapped up his first recruiting class as the Southern University football coach by welcoming 17 new faces — a mixture of high school, junior-college and Division I transfer players — to The Bluff on Wednesday.
That group combines with nine December signees to give the Jaguars a 26-player class. Dooley, a longtime Southern assistant, will try to re-energize the program that went 4-7 last season.
“We’re very, very excited about the class we brought in,” said Dooley, who coached Prairie View for the previous four seasons. “The assistant coaches went out and knew what we needed, and we addressed those needs. We put together a great class that’s going to benefit us.
“What it looks like on paper or what other folks are seeing has nothing to do with us. We went out and got the product that’s going to make us a better football team.”
Dooley made it clear in the weeks leading up to signing day that he needed more wide receivers to fuel his pass-oriented offense, and linebackers and defensive backs to rebuild the defense. The Jaguars went heavily into the transfer portal and junior-college ranks to address immediate needs.
Southern signed five receivers Wednesday to give them six combined with Southern Lab’s Darren Morris, who signed in December.
The five wide receivers signed Wednesday are Jordan Dupree of Dunham; Isaiah Taylor of Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College; Cassius Allen of Kilgore (Texas) Community College; Prairie View transfer Reggie King of Baker; and Taj Colom of Walnut (Miss.) High School.
Linebackers Dae’Shawn Davis, an Iowa State transfer, and Marcus Cunningham, an Oregon signee who played at Butler Community College in Kansas last season, also signed.
Perhaps the splashiest new Jaguar is defensive end Ja’sion Greathouse, the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III defensive player of the year after he recorded 20.5 sacks for Itasca (Minn.) Community College.
Greathouse and high schooler Xavier Potts give Southern six incoming defensive linemen with the four signed in December.
“You’ve got to assess what your needs are,” Dooley said. “You have high school, transfer portal and junior college. We had an opportunity to scout Southern because we played against them. We know what was needed.
“The portal is good, but you can’t sign too many. You have to make sure the puzzle fits. Everybody is not a fit to what you try to do. We do like to get high school guys to develop. At the end of the day, you have guys you have to play with in conference that are men. You hit the portal and make sure you got guys that are coachable.”
Dooley also added a raw recruit in quarterback Chris Tucker of Madison High School in Dallas, and running backs Karl Ligon and Kendric Rhymes, a teammate of Allen’s, at Kilgore.
Six Division I transfers joined the squad Wednesday, giving Southern eight for the recruiting class. Six junior-college players were added to the three that signed early, giving Southern experienced help.
“There’s a lot of talent coming back,” Dooley said. “We wanted to go out and add to it. You can never have too much talent. We want to create competition in everything we do. The guys returning, we’re going to coach them up. I tell them every day of their lives they’re on an interview.”
Southern football signees on Wednesday
QB Chris Tucker, 6-5, 200, Madison (Dallas) High School
RB Karl Ligon, 5-10, 170, Atauga Academy, Prattville, Ala. 159-1640-23 TDs, 14-227-3 TD rec.
RB Kendric Rhymes, 6-0, 185, Kilgore CC
WR Cassius Allen, 6-4, 210, UL/Kilgore CC
WR Reggie King, 5-10, Zachary HS/Prairie View
WR Taj Colom, 5-8, 170, Walnut (Miss.) High School 160-1601 30-413-3 2492-38 all purpose
WR Jordan Dupree, 5-11, 178, Dunham School, Baton Rouge
WR Isaiah Taylor, 6-1, 180, Stockbridge, Ga./Coffeyville JC
OL Eli Field, 6-6, 300, Fla. Atlantic
DL Ja’sion Greathouse, 6-3, 240 Itasca (Minn.) CC
DL Xavier Potts, 6-0, 273 Manvel (Texas) HS
LB Dae’Shawn Davis, 6-0, 218 Iowa State
LB Marcus Cunningham, 6-3, 230. Oregon/Butler CC
DB Terence Dunlap, 6-0, 175, Troy
DB Joshua Short, 6-0, 185, Miss. St./EMCC
DB Keylin Roach, 6-1, 185, Marshall
DB Kolby Phillips, 6-1, 175, Tulane
Early signees
DL Chris Bess 6-2, 245 Southern Lab
DL Tahj Brown 6-3, 270 Donaldsonville/Nicholls State
DL Ckelby Givens, 6-2, 230 Captain Shreve
DL Trey Laing DL 6-3, 235 Tallahassee, Fla./East Mississippi CC
LB Jalen Campbell 6-0, 220 Winona Miss./Copiah Lincoln
DB Benny McCray DB 6-2, 185 Orlando, Fla/ FIU
QB Besean McCray QB 6-0, 180 Orlando, Fla./Hinds CC
WR Darren Morris, 6-1, 176 Southern Lab
OT Bryce McNair OT 6-3, 274 Deerfield, Fla/Ohio U.