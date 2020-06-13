Would Southern and Grambling play the Bayou Classic in a site other than the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?

Southern University athletic director Roman Banks discussed that possibility with the Southern University Systems meeting held Friday in Shreveport.

When reached by phone Saturday, Banks stressed that parameters and logistics of fall sports, including the Bayou Classic, still change daily because of the coronavirus pandemic. But he said the reality of not playing the annual game in New Orleans in 2020 and perhaps 2021 is here.

The 47th Bayou Classic is scheduled for Nov. 28. The previous 46 games were all played in New Orleans. LSU’s Tiger Stadium, Shreveport’s Independence Stadium and Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium are options that would offer the chance to socially distance fans for the annual game that showcases Louisiana’s largest historically black colleges.

“We don’t know if the city of New Orleans will be open to hosting a large event like this by November. There are so many unknowns. It is hard to see it happening in New Orleans this year," Banks said. "Our goal would obviously be to get back to New Orleans as soon as possible. But there are three other sites I definitely think we should look at.

“Tiger Stadium at LSU and Independence Stadium are both sites that are large enough to accommodate the fans for both schools. And Mumford also is another possibility.”

Voluntary workouts soon

Banks also said SU is in the process of planning for athletes in some sports to return to campus after July 4 to begin voluntary workouts.

“We are still finalizing how it will work,” Banks said. “We are going to start bringing athletes in a few sports back to campus sometime after July 4. We look forward to taking that step.”