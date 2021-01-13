Two Southern University offensive players were named to the preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first team offense released by the league office Wednesday.
Running back Devon Benn and offensive guard Jonathan Bishop were the only Jaguar players to make the first team. Offensive tackle J’Atyre Carter, defensive end Jordan Lewis, linebacker Caleb Carter and cornerback Tamaurice Smith were named to the second team. Southern is the two-time reigning SWAC West Division champion.
The team was selected in a poll of SWAC head coaches and sports information directors.
Benn, a senior from New Orleans, rushed for 811 yards and seven touchdowns on 153 carries, and also caught 24 passes for 160 yards in 2019. He was a second-team All-SWAC pick.
Bishop, a senior from Birmingham, Ala, is a two-year starter and helped the Jaguars lead the conference in team rushing. Southern averaged 228.6 yards per game, 5.3 per play and had 36 rushing touchdowns.
J’Atyre Carter, a junior from White Castle, is 6-foot-5, 275-pound returning starter. Lewis, a junior from Ocala, Fla., was named Freshman of the Year in 2018 and had six sacks with 10.5 tackles for loss in 2019 when he won second team all-conference honors.
Spring football has taken on a new meaning at Southern University in 2021, and so has preseason camp.
Caleb Carter, a senior from Baton Rouge, had a breakout season with 81 tackles, second on the team, a sack and a fumble recovery. Smith, a transfer from Memphis, made the All-SWAC second team in 2019 with three interceptions, 26 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Alcorn State senior quarterback Felix Harper and Jackson State senior linebacker Keonte Hampton were selected as the preseason offensive and defensive Player of the Year, respectively. Both players won those honors last year.
Harper took over two games into the season and passed for 2,387 yards and 29 touchdowns while Hampton had 1,206 tackles, 13 for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
First Team Offense
QB: Felix Harper, Sr., Alcorn State
RB: Devon Benn, Sr., Southern
RB: Keshawn Harper, Sr., Jackson State
OL: Mark Evans, II, Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL: Danny Garza, Sr., Prairie View A&M
OL: Atondre Smith, Sr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL: Cedric Dunbar, Jr., Jackson State
OL: Johnathan Bishop, Sr., Southern
WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, So., Alabama A&M
WR: Harry Ballard, III, Sr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
TE: Kendric Johnson, Jr., Alabama A&M
First Team Defense
DL: Jason Dumas, Jr., Prairie View A&M
DL: Jerry Garner, Sr., Mississippi Valley State
DL: Christian Clark, Sr., Alabama State
DL: Marcus Cushine, Jr., Alabama A&M
LB: Armoni Holloway, Sr., Alabama A&M
LB: Keonte Hampton, Jr., Jackson State
LB: Tre’Shaud Smith, Sr., Prairie View A&M
DB: Qwynnterrio Cole, Sr., Alcorn State
DB: Naytron Culpepper, Jr., Alabama State
DB: Drake Cheatum, Jr., Prairie View A&M
DB: Jaylen Harris, Sr., Prairie View A&M
First Team Specialists
K: Spencer Corey, Sr., Alabama A&M
P: Caleb Darbone, Jr., Prairie View A&M
RS: Tyrin Ralph, Sr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Second Team Offense
QB: Aqeel Glass, Sr., Alabama
RB: Ezra Gray, Sr., Alabama State
RB: Niko Duffey, So., Alcorn State
OL: Dexter Fuqua, II, Jr., Alabama A&M
OL: J’Atyre Carter, Sr., Southern
OL: DeJohn Jones, Sr., Prairie View A&M
OL: Joseph Milburn, Sr., Alcorn State
OL: Will Ready, So., Alcorn State
WR: Zabrian Moore, Sr., Alabama A&M
WR: Michael Jefferson, Jr., Alabama State
TE: Kyland Richey, Sr., Jackson State
Second Team Defense
DL: Jordan Lewis, Jr., Southern
DL: Xavier Mitchell, Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DL: Chris Monroe, Sr. Alcorn State
DL: Michael Badejo, Sr., Texas Southern
LB: Caleb Carter, Sr., Southern
LB: Quantravis Kelly, Sr., Alabama A&M
LB: Storey Jackson, Sr., Prairie View A&M
DB: Tamaurice Smith, Jr., Southern
DB: Shawn Steele, Sr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DB: C.J. Holmes, Sr., Jackson State
DB: Juwan Taylor, Sr., Alcorn State
Second Team Specialists
K: Richard Garcia, III, So., Texas Southern
RS: Ezra Gray, Sr., Alabama State
