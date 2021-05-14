GULFPORT, Miss — A Southern rally in the final inning fell one run short as the Jaguars were eliminated from the SWAC softball tournament Friday in a 7-6 loss to Alcorn State.
Southern (12-26) had the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on first, but Cameron Andrews grounded out to second base to end the game and send Alcorn State into the tournament finals against Alabama State. Alcorn has to win twice to take the title.
The Jaguars trailed 7-2 after Alcorn scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth. But Hope Krubbe walked with one out, Kameri Mott doubled and Aubrion James walked to load the bases.
One out later, Annelise Corona lifted a fly ball to deep center field that Chloey Morgan dropped for a three-base error as three runs scored to make it 7-5. Kaytlin Donaldson singled to score Corona and cut the deficit to one. Reese Graves, pinch running for Donaldson, advanced to third on an infield single by Lauren Parks but Ambria Dorsey got Andrews on an easy bouncer.
The loss ended a strong run by No. 4 seed Southern, which beat No. 1 seed Jackson State 4-3 on Tuesday and knocked off Prairie View 7-5 on Wednesday before losing a tough 7-6 decision in 11 innings to Alabama State on Thursday.
Southern and Alcorn State traded zeroes for the first four innings as James allowed only one hit in that span. Southern gabbed a 2-0 lead against Alcorn pitcher, and former Jaguar, Brenn Ursin. Krubbe started the rally with a two-out walk and after Mott walked, James singled to center field for the game’s first run. Morgan scooped up the ball and overthrew third base trying to get Mott, who scored easily.
Alcorn tied it in the bottom of the fifth. Miracle Crosby led off with a bunt single and moved to third on a wild pitch and ground out. Morgan then tripled to left centerfield and scored when Southern catcher Krubbe couldn’t hold a third strike and threw to first for the second out. Morgan beat the throw back home from Southern first baseman Mariyeh Sandoval to tie the game.
Alcorn knocked James out of the game in the sixth. With runners on second and third, Desirea Lindsey hit a grounder to first, but pinch runner Genise Wells barely beat Sandoval’s throw home for a 3-2 lead. Morgan then grounded to Southern relief pitcher Donaldson, whose low throw led to a collision between Sandoval and Morgan, allowing two more runs to score.
Alcorn State padded its lead on a run-scoring single by Marsha Hunt and a bases loaded walk to Hannah Dukes.