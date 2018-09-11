Austin Opara feels sorry for the next person to wear No. 1.
If it looks like the Southern tight end is in a bit of a squeeze this season, that’s because his jersey is several sizes too small for the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Opara.
The No. 1 jersey was originally a way for coach Dawson Odums to simultaneously reward the player with the highest GPA while also mitigating the responsibility of deciding who gets one of the most coveted numbers each season.
For the past three seasons, former cornerback Danny Johnson was the honoree.
Usually in the past, according to director of athletic equipment Derek Price, when a linemen claims the top GPA, he understands he can’t fit into the jersey and gives it to someone else.
Not Opara.
“I worked hard for it,” he said. “I made all A’s for the last two years now. I thought I deserved it no matter what size it is.”
The fight for the No. 1 tight end spot might be the only thing tighter than Opara’s jersey.
With Dillon Beard’s graduation last year, Southern lost a two-year starter and its top receiver.
So far in 2018 the Jaguars put two different starters on the field — Opara against TCU and Jeremias Houston at Louisiana Tech — and that’s only after listing Dennis Craig as the starter throughout the offseason.
Houston said, as of now, there is no true No. 1 tight end in the group and there may not be this season.
“It’s up for grabs every day,” Houston said. “Nobody is in a set place to where I can sit back for now. Every day is a test to see who is going to play that week.”
The top priority for Southern is a strong blocker for its run-heavy scheme.
Offensive coordinator Chennis Berry credited Opara as the best blocker of the group.
It also needs a pass catcher to replace Beard’s production and provide another outlet for a young quarterback.
That role fits Craig as a converted wide receiver with the unquestioned best hands and route-running capabilities.
Then there’s Houston, who Berry described as the strongest combination of the two skill sets, prompting Southern to give him the nod this past weekend.
Berry said despite any perceptions around a starter, all three will see playing time this year with whoever had the best week of practice getting the nod on game day.
“Those guys are all talented,” Berry said. “But we just want consistency throughout the week. If we can get a guy that’s consistent in the running game, protection and the passing game, that’ll be the guy.”
Southern didn’t get much consistency or production the first few weeks.
Against the two toughest fronts they'll see all year, the tight ends rarely left protection duties with helping the offensive line as the greater need.
So far, only Opara and Craig received targets in the passing game. Craig had two against TCU while Opara had one. None of the targets were caught and none of the tight ends had a look against Louisiana Tech.
Southern allowed eight sacks so far this year — three against TCU and five at Louisiana Tech.
“In the first game we didn’t do as much as we’re known to do,” Houston said. “As far as Saturday, we came a long way in being more disciplined, especially in the run game. We stressed that a lot.”