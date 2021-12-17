An indoor football practice facility and an expansion of A.W. Mumford Stadium are part of the master plan approved by the Southern University System Board of Supervisors.
The overall plan for the university would include facility expansion, renovations, construction and improvements to infrastructure.
Estimated cost of the master plan is just short of $800 million, with $80 million estimated for the athletic improvements.
The master plan was approved in 2019. Details and renderings were released earlier this month.
The most significant athletic improvement would be an indoor football practice facility adjacent to Mumford on what is now the Jaguars' practice field, with a price tag of about $30 million.
Additionally proposed is $9 million in improvements to the stadium to enclose the south end with offices, suites and additional seats. The improvements would increase capacity by about 7,500 and would also expand the weight room inside the field house on the north end of the stadium, athletic director Roman Banks said.
The project is still in the planning stages and will be funded by “donorships, state money and some other money,” Banks said.
“We’re sitting down to see where we are with that,” Banks said. “There’s already some money in the kitty. I have to organize with the (Southern University System) Foundation before we can speak on it. We’re going to have a major fundraising project.
“We’ve got companies willing to donate. We’ve got to get to those bottom-line dollars. We have commitments, but we don’t need pledges; we need the money. When we start getting those in, we’ll come up with a plan of action of how we’re going to make it work.”
Banks said there isn’t a timetable for the start but that it will be a two-to-five-year project that will unfold in phases.
“The indoor facility would be Phase 1, if I have my way,” he said. "No other SWAC football program has an on-campus indoor practice facility.”
The indoor facility and other new construction will take out hundreds of parking spots, which will necessitate the construction of at least two parking garages, one with 2,000 spaces near the athletic center and another with 600 spaces near the law school.
The new projects would mark the first major expansion to A.W. Mumford Stadium since the north-end field house was completed in 2009. That three-story, 84,000-square-foot addition included new coaches' offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms, as well as VIP suites and 2,500 bleacher-style seats behind the north end zone. It cost $17.5 million at the time.
The largest sports project since then was the 4,200-square-foot baseball clubhouse behind Lee-Hines Field, built in 2015 for $1.1 million. The Tony Clayton Championship Plaza, which sits in front of the field house, was completed for $1 million in 2018.
Southern's overall master plan includes a new student union building and additional housing for students on and off campus, plus street improvements much as raised crosswalks, bike paths and landscaping.
Banks said the school is also looking at a separate renovation of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, with a weight room, improvements to dressing room space and box seats.
“We’re talking with architects and have to see if it’s feasible,” Banks said.