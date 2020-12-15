Southern University's football recruiting plan goes by an old mantra: It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
Jaguars coach Dawson Odums said this week that as usual, his program isn’t expecting a large influx of players when the early signing period begins Wednesday.
But when the dust settles, the size of Southern’s class won’t be much different from past years.
“We won’t have many, maybe only one,” Odums said of the early signing period. “There’s so much happening, so many unknowns. We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out.”
The fourth college football early signing date has many more variables for all schools this time around, with programs playing altered seasons because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
Southern is still in the midst of preparation for its spring season — training camp will begin in January, and the season begins in late February — but the Jaguars will still go light on early signing day.
Normally Southern signs a handful early, then brings in the rest of the class during the traditional spring signing period, which begins Feb. 3 for the 2021 class.
Last year, Southern brought in five signees, not including transfers, then signed 10 more last February.
Part of the strategy is waiting for other schools to fill their classes and see which players filter down. On top of that, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all players in 2020. That means Odums will have to sort through his roster to see how many players are staying and how many will leave. Only then can he figure out how many slots he has open.
Those decisions will be made before, during and after the spring season, which has Southern opening up at Alabama State on Feb. 27. The Jaguars' home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is set for March 6 — but given the unpredictability of the seasons for conferences that elected to play in the fall, nothing is certain.
Southern athletics director Roman Banks said Southwestern Athletic Conference schools remain committed to the conference-only spring season, subject only to “mitigating circumstances.”
“It could change tomorrow — but as of right now, everything is rolling out for the spring,” Banks said. If we have situations with COVID-19 where teams can’t play, it will be dealt with day-to-day through the conference office.
“We have just the period of time we set aside. It’s going to be very hard to reschedule games.”
The SWAC set aside the third weekend (March 13) as an open date for all schools so fans could be free to attend the men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments.
Southern also has an open date before the Bayou Classic, which will be April 17 in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. The SWAC title game is scheduled two weeks later, May 1, at the home field of the division champion with the best record.