The Southern men’s basketball team will take to the road for a pair of SWAC games this weekend, and the Jaguars will bring something they haven’t had all season — a winning streak.
Modest streak or not, the two wins by Southern (3-15, 2-4) last weekend were its first back-to-back victories since Feb. 20 of last season, when the Jaguars knocked off Alabama State for their third consecutive win.
For a team in search of a way to close out games, the wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State were just what Southern needed.
Next up, Southern plays at Alabama A&M (2-17, 1-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The scene shifts Monday to Alabama State (4-1, 6-10), where the Hornets are off to their best conference start in four seasons. Tipoff at Alabama State is 7:30 p.m.
“The mood (of the team) is great, and it has been for the past week,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We’re just trying to put some W's together.”
Stringing together wins would be a much-needed mark of consistency for Southern, which is coming off its best performance of the season, an 80-56 win over Valley. In that game, Southern shot 60 percent from the field in the first half and didn’t dip below that percentage until less than 10 minutes remained in the game.
Southern finished at 55 percent (30 of 55).
Equally as impressive for Southern, it didn’t take its foot off the gas against Valley. The Jaguars led by 19 points at halftime and never let the Delta Devils get closer than 17 points in the second half.
Hassan Hussein made 9 of 11 from the floor to lead Southern with 18 points. Jayden Saddler had 14 points and seven assists, and Aaron Ray grabbed eight rebounds to go with 12 points.
Southern also built up a large halftime lead against Arkansas-Pine Bluff but struggled to finish off the Golden Lions.
After taking a 41-25 lead, Southern scored only four points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Golden Lions eventually tied the game 55-55 with 3:48 left, and the game went to overtime with the teams knotted at 60-60.
There were six lead changes in overtime before Sidney Umude, who led Southern with 22 points, provided something Southern hasn’t seen much of this season — clutch play with the game on the line. Umude was fouled following his own miss with less than a second left in overtime, and he sank both free throws to give Southern a 69-67 win.
“When you’re playing at such a high level, the morale is good,” Woods said. “We’re having fun playing basketball. Especially at the defensive end, and the offense is just clicking. The stuff that we’re doing now, it's just things that we’ve been working on every single day.”
Women
The Jaguars (8-9, 5-1) are tied atop the SWAC standings with Grambling. The upcoming road swing has the Jaguars playing Alabama A&M (8-8, 3-2) and Alabama State (4-12, 3-2), two of three teams that are tied for third place.
Southern will look to stay in first place on its weekend road trip: 3 p.m. Saturday at Alabama A&M and 5:30 p.m. Monday at Alabama State.
The Jaguars' leading scorers are Sklyar O’Bear (9.7 points per game), Brittany Rose (8.7) and Alyric Scott (7.6). Taneara Moore is the Jaguars' leading rebounder with 4.5 per game.