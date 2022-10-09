PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Southern coach Eric Dooley wants his team to play for 60 minutes and if it can’t, at least finish strong.
That was the formula for the Jaguars’ 45-13 victory at Prairie View on Saturday, a final score that might have raised some eyebrows around the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Southern (3-2, 2-1 in SWAC) trailed at halftime and then manhandled the Panthers (3-3, 3-1) for the remaining 30 minutes with a 35-0 advantage. The offense scored on five of its first six possessions and the defense held the home team to 115 yards.
“I thought we got off to a great start and then settled in the second quarter,” Dooley said. “You could tell both teams were familiar with each other. It was about adjustments. Our players fought for 60 minutes.
“I knew our defense could perform a lot better. We still have some more to give, still things we’re leaving on the table. Six penalties for 48 yards is far too many. The plays were there. We just had to play within the confines of the offense and do what we do.”
The offense showed a killer instinct by converting seven of 11 third-down tries. Both of quarterback BeSean McCray’s third-quarter TD passes to August Pitre came on third down to quickly flip a 13-10 deficit to a 24-13 lead. Meanwhile, the Southern defense held the Panthers’ offense to 19 yards in the third quarter.
The kill shot touchdown came early in the fourth quarter when McCray connected with Cassius Allen on a 35-yard pass. Three plays later, McCray scored his second rushing touchdown on an 8-yard keeper to make it 31-13 and everyone in Panther Stadium knew it was over. The next Southern drive went eight plays and 82 yards without McCray throwing a single pass and it ate up 4:20 off the clock.
Dooley praised his quarterback, who has improved incrementally each week.
“I wanted to stay aggressive (in second half)," Dooley said. “(McCray) knew I wasn’t going to fall away from it and call it that way. He made some great adjustments because he knew what they were doing and made some plays.
“He started (grasping the offense) the week before, now it’s starting to sink in. It takes time. I don’t like to wait, but we had to wait for that to happen, hopefully we just continue in that direction.”
The Southern defense is following the same pattern. They shut down quarterback Trazon Connley’s scrambling. Key third-down sacks by Ckelby Givens and Trey Laing stifled any thoughts of a comeback.
“It feels great,” said Givens, who got his first career sack. “We didn’t play our best football in the first half. We had to do what we do, shut people out. We had to come back harder. We want to make a new Dog Day Defense. We knew the quarterback was looking to run a lot. That was a big focus in practice this week.”
For the first time Southern played truly complementary football. The offense and defense helped each other out and the special teams unit was solid. Robens Beauplan punted twice for a 46.5 average. His only kick in the second half was 57 yards and rolled dead at the Prairie View 5-yard line.
Joshua Griffin made all six PATs and made his first career field goal attempt from 40 yards. Chandler Whitfield, Kendric Rhymes and Braelen Morgan each had nice kick returns.
“Everything is clicking for us,” defensive tackle Jason Dumas said. “The chemistry is getting up there. Everybody wants this. Southern is the standard and we have players that know what it means. We’re trying to match that.”
For the second consecutive week Southern will face the SWAC West division leader when Alcorn State (3-2, 2-0) comes to A.W. Mumford on Saturday. Dooley acknowledged his team has work to do with the meat of its schedule coming up.
“It’s progressing,” he said of the team’s development. “You see the likes of it. There are some things we have to sharpen up and we’ll be there. It’s a long season and we’ve got some competition coming.”