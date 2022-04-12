Southern’s home baseball series against Prairie View scheduled for this weekend has been moved to Prairie View because heavy rains this week which are expected to continue through the weekend.
Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said the game times have not been set and the Jaguars will flip-flop home sites with the Panthers. The jaguars will play Prairie View at home the weekend of May 13-15, the final conference series of the season.
Southern’s scheduled Tuesday game against Nicholls State has also been postponed and Crenshaw said a makeup date has not been scheduled yet.
Southern, 12-19 overall, has won six consecutive SWAC games to move into first place in the West Division standings at 9-3, one game ahead of Prairie View and Grambling. Southern will play consecutive away series against Prairie View, Texas Southern and Grambling and close the season with three consecutive home series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View and Alcorn State.