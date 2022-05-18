The Southern baseball team hasn’t had much luck in nonconference games this season, but the Jaguars’ performance at UNO on Tuesday hints that they are nearing postseason mode.
Southern dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker at UNO while playing a solid all-around game going into the final weekend of Southwestern Athletic Conference play at home against Alcorn State.
The surging Jaguars (21-29, 18-9) are tied with Prairie View for the West Division lead. They need a sweep against the hapless Braves (2-36, 2-25) and a loss by PVU to get the No. 1 seed in their bracket for next week’s conference tournament at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said his team has been living up to the program standards lately and still has room for improvement. He’s also reminding his team that the job isn’t finished.
“We’re getting close to (the top of our game),” Crenshaw said. “We’ve got our best baseball ahead of us.
“I let them know we can’t take (Alcorn) lightly. We’ve got to show up for all three games. They all matter this weekend, the same story all season.”
It’s clear why Crenshaw has to guard against a letdown. Southern not only swept the Braves earlier this year; Alcorn lost 13 straight and has been swept in its last four series. On the other hand, one of the Braves’ two wins came against Prairie View.
Alcorn is last in the SWAC in batting average (.230) and home runs (12); last in earned run average (16.61), runs allowed (599) and walks issued (371); and fielding percentage (.906) and errors (109).
Alcorn’s top hitter is leadoff batter Khalil Smith, who is batting .291 with seven homers and 22 RBIs. (Second baseman Diego Lopez-Molina is the team’s leading hitter with a .303 average and a team-high 23 RBIs.
Crenshaw said a little better performance in a couple of areas would have led to victory at UNO. The Privateers scored a run in the seventh inning and two in the bottom of the eighth to pull out the victory. Southern outhit the home team 10-5 but left seven on base, four in the first two scoreless innings.
Outfielder Tremaine Spears had two hits, including his seventh homer, tying him for the team lead with O’Neill Burgos. Mike Latulas hit his fourth homer of the season and fourth in five games, and AJ Walter came off the bench to get two hits. Jalon Mack also contributed a run-scoring hit.
Perry Kyles allowed one unearned run in two innings as the starter, and Nyle Banks pitched two scoreless innings among five pitchers.
“Two errors we made scored; if we had played better defense and executed pitches we’d have had a better outcome,” Crenshaw said. “We had some good pitching performances. We had guys do what they’ve been capable of doing all year. It was just getting comfortable with the speed of the game. It takes freshmen longer than some others. We had some runners in scoring position and other times we got hits and couldn’t get anything else going.”