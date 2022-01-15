The Southern men’s basketball team had its chances, but it was unable to overcome an inspired effort by Grambling in an 83-77 loss at the Fred C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The Tigers handled Southern’s full court pressure without issues for most of the game, and had only 11 turnovers. Southern came into the game averaging double figures in steals, but had just five.
For Southern (9-8, 4-1 SWAC), the loss drops the Jaguars into second place in the conference standings behind Alcorn State. The undefeated Braves got past Texas Southern 73-72 on Saturday.
Southern led 44-43 at halftime, and sparred with Grambling (5-12, 3-2) in the opening minutes of the second half before taking its largest lead at 57-52 with 13 minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by Tyrone Lyons had Southern ahead 60-55, but the Jaguars' momentum would not last.
Grambling’s Shawndarius Cowart was fouled while driving to the basket and a 10-minute delay ensued while officials reviewed video of the play. Ultimately, no flagrant foul was called and Cowart made both free throws to start a 12-2 Grambling run.
Southern went scoreless for four minutes, and followed up its lone basket with a scoreless stint of three-minutes. Grambling rallied behind the play of Cameron Christon, who made a 3-pointer and four free throws as the Tigers took the lead for good 64-62.
Grambling stretched the lead to 69-64 on Tra’Michael Moton’s layup. Southern fought back and closed to within 72-71 on Brendon Brooks’ 3-pointer with 2:42 left. After a Grambling miss, Southern had a chance to take the lead, but P.J. Byrd’s alley-oop pass for Lyons was too high.
The Tigers put the game away with a driving layup from Eric Parrish and another 3-pointer from Christon. Grambling made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute.
Lyons led Southern with 25 points. Brooks scored 14 and Byrd added 13.
Led by Christon’s 23 points, Grambling had four players finish in double figures.
Both teams shot better than 50% from the field. Grambling’s biggest edge was in rebounds grabbing 36 compared to Southern’s 25.
In the first half, Grambling had the upper hand and took its largest lead at 22-13 on a fast break basket by A’Mari McCray. Southern came back to take a 29-28 lead, and there were three more lead changes and four ties before the Jaguars took a 44-43 lead at halftime.