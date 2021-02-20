1. Neon Deion
What has to be one of the most surprising developments in recent SWAC history, Neon Deion Sanders (yes, that Neon Deion) is in the house as a first-year coach at Jackson State. Anyone not taking this seriously has to know he’s already swiped a couple of high-profile recruits from some Division I programs and has attracted several FBS transfers, including his son Shiloh. And the conference isn’t going to pass on this chance to inflate its profile. The Tigers are set for six appearances on ESPN3 or ESPNU, more than any other team. Sanders’ decision has also touched off a donation bonanza at a school with a powerhouse past that has won only one league title in the past 25 years an no winning records since 2013. Very soon, we’ll find out if the Hall of Famer, with only brief high school coaching experience, can coach.
2. Bayou Classic North
A Southern official making the drive to and from Shreveport for meetings to plan the spring Bayou Classic game, which pits the Jaguars against archrival Grambling on April 17 at Independence Stadium, chided his colleagues for complaining about the four-hour trip. “Grambling has to do this every year,” the official said. Indeed, while even the Grambling fans and entourage like coming to New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the annual clash, taking it a few hundred miles north to Independence Stadium isn’t so bad during the coronavirus pandemic. The teams will face off at 1:30 p.m. — without the Battle of the Bands and the rest of the peripheral spectacle — but the silver lining will be bringing the event to a new locale, which might give it a needed injection of interest moving forward. It’s not likely to become permanent, or even occasional, but it’s worth the tryout.
3. Skelton’s crew?
Quarterback Ladarius Skelton came to Southern two years ago a precocious talent with multiple high school state championships and a junior college title. At last look, he was having trouble staying on the field — not because of a lack of talent but ball security. Nine interceptions and five lost fumbles didn’t negate his accomplishments (2,512 yards and 27 touchdowns, rushing and passing). He created nightmares for opposing defenses when he ran the option and helped Southern become the league’s No. 1 rushing team in 2019 with 870 of the Jaguars’ 2,972 yards. Coach Dawson Odums is hoping new offensive coordinator Zach Grossi can extract more efficient and consistent play from the 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior, and has hinted that Skelton could be part of a two-quarterback package like the Saints with Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. The Jaguars need the ball in his hands.
4. Where y’at, Alcorn?
After committing to play in the spring season, the Braves opted out for COVID-19 reasons less than three weeks before play was to begin. The rest of the conference members aren’t happy about it, nor the fact there’s nothing stopping Alcorn from conducting a normal spring practice in preparation for the fall season. It’s not very becoming of the two-time reigning champions, who will forfeit all six games, surrender some home games in the fall and have their streak stopped. There will likely be some modifications to the SWAC bylaws to prevent such an occurrence in the future. They will also miss out on some exposure coming via an ESPN deal that normally wouldn’t be there. This is an excellent opportunity for the other nine members to catch up with the Braves — most notably Southern, which has lost eight straight meetings.
5. In with the new
It’s the last dance for the SWAC as we knew it. The league scored a coup when it expanded for the first time in 20 years by adding Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman from the Mideast Athletic Conference for play beginning in the fall of 2021. The spring season will go on with the usual two divisions of five teams each. When the conference expands to 12 teams, Alcorn State will switch from East to West with Southern, Grambling, Texas Southern, Prairie View and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The two newcomers will join Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Mississippi Valley State in the East. The league has said it will do its best to maintain traditional rivalries across division lines, but the good news is some new rivalries are sure to pop up. Southern, for one, has been hoping to get back into an annual series with FAMU.