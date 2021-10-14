Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a football team finding out that success can be fleeting.

Five months ago, the Golden Lions were playing for the Southwestern Athletic Conference title after finishing the spring season a surprise winner of the West Division. When Southern comes to town for homecoming Saturday, UAPB will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid in a 2 p.m. game Saturday.

The Lions (1-4, 0-3) lost the SWAC title game 40-33 to Alabama A&M in May. Now they’re at the bottom of the West Division.

“We’re not playing a clean brand of football right now,” UAPB second-year coach Doc Gamble said. “We’ve got to get some things cleaned up. We’ve dug ourselves into a deep hole and have to scrape, claw and fight our way out.”

In addition to sitting on the bottom of the division, UAPB is ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (421.6) and seventh in yards gained (347.4). Thus far, its only victory is over Division II Lane College.

The Lions also suffered a collapse in the SWAC opener at home against Alcorn State. UAPB was up 26-7 at one point but allowed two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes to fall 39-38. They haven’t been the same since, and neither has quarterback Skyler Perry.

Perry, a former player at Edna Karr, was 24 of 39 for 316 yards and a touchdown against Alcorn. In subsequent losses to Prairie View (27-17) and Alabama State (35-15), he is a combined 16 for 54 for 94 yards and zero touchdowns with an interception.

He torched Southern in the spring, running for two touchdowns and passing for two while completing 22 of 37 passes for 223 yards without an interception as UAPB won 33-30.

Southern coach Jason Rollins still considers him a threat.

“He’s a pass-first quarterback who makes great decisions with the ball and is accurate with the deep ball,” Rollins said. “He still can run the ball. He had a 31-yard TD run last year and can get out of trouble with his feet. He has a great grasp of the offense. It’s centered around him.”

Or maybe not. In each of the last two losses, UAPB has gone to Xzavier Vaughn, who is 10 for 17 for 271 yards with three TDs and one pick. Josh Wilkes and Dejuan Miller each have 16 catches, with Wilkes for 281 yards and two TDs and Miller for 180 yards with no TDs.

Gamble said running back/return specialist Tyrin Ralph is questionable after undergoing emergency oral surgery last week. The Lions are averaging a respectable 138.8 yards rushing per game behind Kierre Crossley and Kayvon Britten, who have combined for 419 yards and six TDs.

Monroe Beard leads the defense with four sacks among his 5 1/2 tackles for loss. Last week, Alabama State backup quarterback Myles Crawley threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns against the Lions.

“We have to stop giving up the easy play,” Gamble said. “We have to be more stingy. We have to keep guys from having career nights against us. (Alabama State’s) backup quarterback that played well, we didn’t affect him the way I like to see us do it.”

The Lions are largely the same squad that played in the spring, but Gamble said mixing in the newcomers has been a problem.

“When we put everything under the microscope, that’s where a lot of the mistakes are coming from (young and new older guys),” Gamble said. “We still have to play them and they have to learn. We have to rely on the veteran guys to overcompensate and that’s not fair to them. Veterans have to play well, too. We’ve all taken turns making mistakes in critical situations.”