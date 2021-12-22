Southern coach Eric Dooley has hired nine members of his Prairie View coaching staff to join him in Baton Rouge, it was announced Wednesday.
Five of the assistants have previous ties to Southern as a player or coach.
The group coming from PVU includes defensive coordinator Henry Miller, Alvin Fosselman (linebackers), Ryan Burton (safeties), La’Allen Clark (defensive ends), Damon Nivens (offensive line), Mark Frederick (running backs/special teams coordinator), Johnathan Williams (quarterbacks), Devin Fosselman (wide receivers) and Ricky Jackson (recruiting coordinator).
Demarcus Miller (defensive line) is another hire with Southern ties, joining the staff from Houston’s Kempner High School. Former Jaguar offensive lineman Chris Browne (tight ends) is the only coach retained from the previous staff.
“I think it’s a very strong staff, guys that I know well and who know Southern,” Dooley said. “Henry Miller is no stranger on the Bluff. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the SWAC. Miller was able to grow a defense that finished in the top three in the SWAC in all categories. He was once part of the Dog Day “D” and looking forward to bringing it back.”
Henry Miller’s PVU defense allowed 21.8 points and 301 yards per game, both third in the league, this season. He served three years each as defensive coordinator at Prairie View (2019-21) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2012-14). He was the secondary coach for Southern from 200-05, coaching four All-SWAC players including 2003 Defensive Player of the Year Lenny Williams.
Alvin Fosselman is a former Jaguar player (2007-08) who coached linebackers at PVU the past two seasons and offensive line the year before that.
Demarcus Miller is a former Southern All-America defensive lineman, and Clark was a graduate assistant on Dooley’s PVU staff last season.
Burton, who will also serve as video coordinator, went to PVU as an offensive analyst and coached nickelbacks the past three seasons.
Williams is a former Grambling quarterback (2011-15) who was twice named All-SWAC with the Tigers. He coached at Prairie View the last three seasons, including the quarterbacks for the past two. He helped develop Panthers quarterback Jawon Pass, who threw for 2,089 yards and 13 TDs in 2021.
“Johnathan Williams is an upcoming great offensive mind and does an extremely great job developing quarterbacks,” Dooley said. “He’s new to the Bluff but very familiar with the SWAC.”
Frederick coached at Southern in 2017 and from 2006-10 before spending four years at PVU. He also worked at UAPB (2016) and spent five seasons at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Nivens is a former Southern All-America offensive tackle who spent time in the NFL and NFL Europe before injuries cut his career short. He coached six seasons at UAPB and two at PVU. He also coached at Southern with Dooley after graduating in 2003.
Devin Fosselman is a former Jackson State wide receiver who coached the last two seasons at PVU and four at East Central (Miss.) Community College after working as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.