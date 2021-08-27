Leader
The unwritten rules of football decree that quarterbacks have to be leaders, and Southern’s Ladarius Skelton is by all accounts a natural. Even when he’s not playing, he’s been a strong teammate. If Skelton can progress as a passer, he will have checked all the boxes.
Key issue
Special teams need a kicker and a punter, with four unproven candidates vying for those spots. It may not be determined until after the season has started. Martell Fontenot is the only one with previous experience, and his is limited. Handling kickoffs could go to a third person, or one player could handle all three.
Breakout player
Tight end Ethan Howard was huge for the Jaguars last year, leading the team in receptions (14) and yardage (240) in five games. With better quarterback play and offensive coordinator Zach Grossi opening up his playbook, the versatile Howard could continue to excel and bolster the offense.
Outlook
Southern has the double-plus of a deeply experienced squad returning and a friendly schedule. The Jaguars have 42 players entering their fourth season or more. The slate has four SWAC home games — including one against nemesis Alcorn State — with only one on a conference opponent’s home field (Arkansas-Pine Bluff).
Prediction
The SWAC West Division, and the league in general, got a lot tougher to win in 2021, but Southern has the tools. Going from coach Dawson Odums to Jason Rollins might even give the rest of the league a Jaguars team they aren’t used to seeing. Look for Southern to break its Alcorn State jinx and go 8-3 with a West Division title.