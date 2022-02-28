Southern found something it had been missing Monday night.
The Jaguars got big performances from Jayden Saddler and Tyrone Lyons, something they didn’t have in losing at home to Grambling and Bethune-Cookman. The duo combined to score 25 points against the Rattlers as Southern righted itself with a 58-49 win.
The win allowed Southern (16-12, 11-5 SWAC) to hold on to third place in the league standings behind first-place Alcorn State and Texas Southern. Alcorn defeated TSU 75-72 on Monday.
Florida A&M (12-16, 10-7) trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before closing to within 54-49 with 1:11 left to play. Southern made four throws in the closing seconds to hold on for the win.
Saddler finished with 15 points and Lyons scored 10.
Bryce Moragne led four Rattlers in double figures with 14 points. M.J. Randolph, the SWAC’s leading scorer, was held to 10 points before fouling out with a minute left to play.
Florida A&M started out scorching the nets. Even though Southern made 5 of 7 shots to open the game, the Rattlers were better making 7 of 9.
The Rattlers took an 18-11 lead with 14 minutes left in the half, but went scoreless over the next five minutes. They were also hurt by foul trouble when leading scorer M.J. Randolph picked up his third foul at the 10-minute mark.
Southern took advantage of the FAMU dry spell to go on an 11-2 run. The Jaguars closed the half on a high note with four a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Brion Whitley lifting them to a 31-24 lead at the break.
Whitley led Southern with seven first-half points while Tyrone Lyons had six in the Jaguars late run.