Though it wasn’t perfect and it wasn’t always pretty, Southern can file Saturday’s homecoming 51-7 victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg under "business taken care of."
The Jaguars started slowly but established their dominance for a 24-7 halftime lead, then put away the overmatched visitors with three third-quarter touchdowns in front of 23,489 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
It was a weekend coach Eric Dooley is probably happy to see in his rearview mirror, with homecoming festivities; 11 players serving one-game suspensions for an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View; a weak opponent; and a major clash at Jackson State on the horizon.
“I thought we did (take care of business), but we got off to a slow start,” Dooley said. “The first quarter and a half wasn’t Southern University football. Those guys understood the task at hand and came back in the second half and played our brand of football.
“I feel we have depth needed. I don’t believe in backups — (I feel) that we have guys who can fill in and play. Missing players was nothing I had a worry for, because I knew we had players who could step up and make plays.”
The Jaguars got a strong performance from quarterback BeSean McCray, who passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score. He threw TD passes of 34 yards to Isaiah Taylor and 56 yards to Braelen Morgan.
McCray added a 2-yard touchdown run, and his night was finished after his scoring pass to Morgan put the Jaguars comfortably ahead 38-7 in the third quarter.
Karl Ligon had a 44-yard scoring run and led Southern for the second consecutive week with 68 yards on nine carries.
Backup quarterbacks Harold Blood and Noah Bodden also threw touchdown passes, Blood to Cassius Allen and Bodden to Shamar Zaragoza, to finish the scoring.
The Jaguars' three quarterbacks combined to pass for 413 yards, breaking a Southern streak of 38 games with fewer than 300 yards passing.
In the early going, the Jaguars suffered a pair of turnovers and had some penalties that slowed them down. They finished with seven flags for 44 yards. Southern emptied much of its bench because of the comfortable score and because of the 11 missing players.
“We came out flat. We practiced flat this week,” said McCray, who completed 18 of 22 passes. “That’s something we can’t have. We can’t afford to do that anymore.”
True words with a visit to Jackson State, the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champion and the No. 1-ranked team in HBCU football, up next for the Jaguars (5-2, 3-1).
“It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere,” defensive end Jalen Ivy said. Every time we go to Jackson, it’s a good environment.”
As for Saturday's game, McCray and the other quarterbacks found Allen throughout the night. Allen finished with five catches for 124 yards, including the 48-yard TD from Blood when he fought into the end zone. Allen had caught two other passes on which he came up short of the goal line.
“I told him, ‘I’m going to get in the next time you get it to me,’ ” Allen said. “I couldn’t do that without my teammates. I appreciate my O-line and quarterback getting the ball to me.
“We brought the energy in the second half to finish the game. We had to get the crowd involved, get everybody up and finish with the ‘W.’ ”
The defense was dominant again. Southern had eight sacks and held the Dragons (0-8) to minus-27 yards rushing. Virginia-Lynchburg's only score came after it recovered a fumble at the Southern 9-yard line. Quarterback Fanelle Andrus threw a 9-yard TD pass to Ronnie Faison.
In the second half, VUL got no closer to the Jaguars’ end zone than its own 37-yard line.
“We came out with the win, but we always have room for improvement,” Ivy said. “We stayed focused throughout the week. We had a couple of mental errors when the game came. I’m 100% confident we’ll get that fixed.”