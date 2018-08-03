Southern is better off today than it was this time last year or the year before or the before that and even the year before that.
For four years coach Dawson Odums spent the first day of preseason camp shouting at his players for being out of shape and telling reporters how far they had to go in order to be ready for the season.
Friday was far from perfect, but the Jaguars didn’t have the usual first-day jitters that plagued the team in recent years.
That’s because it hasn’t been almost nine months since they touched a football.
Out from under the thumb of NCAA sanctions, spring practice finally returned to Southern this year. The offseason workouts were a cause for celebration at the time, but only now are the Jaguars — many for the first time — understanding how important the spring is to the start of the season.
“It feels great," tight end Dennis Craig said. "It feels great to not have a big break between football. Just to have your team throughout the year. That big break will make you get sluggish, but right now I feel like we’re up to par. We have to get better conditioned, but we’re good.”
Never one to be too optimistic at the start of a season, Odums downplayed how much further along Southern is at this point compared to past Day 1s.
The receivers still dropped plenty of balls, the quarterbacks flubbed a few throws, assignments were missed and, as always, players were made to run extra wind sprints after the two-hour practice was finished — just in time for the midday heat to kick in.
Despite the additional spring workouts, Odums continues to treat the first few days of camp with the same amount of rigor toward conditioning he did from 2014 to 2017.
It’s a bit of a head start, but with the season opener against No. 16 TCU bearing down, the Jaguars still have plenty of work to do.
“It’s Day 1. It’s taxing on them. It’s the first time,” Odums said. “We ran a lot of plays today. Our guys should know what they’re doing. We’re going to continue to evaluate, but tempo was up and down for Day 1. It’ll pick up tomorrow once we watch the film and make some corrections. I like the fact they came out with the right mindset and ow it’s about maintaining that mindset throughout practice.”
Gain some, lose some
Southern began preseason camp on Friday without transfer running back Alexander Rodriguez.
A graduate transfer from Indiana, Rodriguez is still waiting to be officially enrolled into Southern, according to team spokesman Chris Jones.
Rodriguez is expected to be in the mix for Southern’s by-committee backfield after running for 141 yards and a touchdown in three years for the Hoosiers. He’s a redshirt senior.
Southern is also without wide receiver Stacy Piro, who was confirmed to no longer be with the program.
When asked about missing players, Odums said, “We have 109 players here. Let’s talk about who’s here.”
The Jaguars did have several new additions make their debuts on the Bluff Friday with wide receiver Trey Smith from Miles College, running back Carlos Stephens from UAB and corner back Jordan Easterling from Texas State.
Former U-High quarterback DJ White also put on a Southern practice jersey for the first time after transferring this summer.