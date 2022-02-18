The Southern women’s basketball team never needs extra motivation when it plays Grambling, but this week there's some anyway.
The Jaguars (10-14, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday when they host Grambling at 3 p.m.
“We just need to get a win. That’s the big thing,” said Southern coach Carlos Funchess, who had a hard time remembering the last time Southern lost three consecutive conference games. It's something that hasn’t happened since 2017 when Funchess was still an assistant under former head coach Sandy Pugh.
“We need to come out and do the things it takes to win. We need to work hard and get some momentum going to get ready for the (SWAC) tournament.”
Grambling (10-14, 7-6) comes into the game having lost its last two. The Tigers gave the Jaguars their first SWAC loss of the season on Jan. 15 by winning 55-46 at Grambling. Southern led 40-39 after three quarters, then scored only three points in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter as Grambling made its move.
Second-half scoring droughts have plagued Southern during its losing streak. The Jaguars also have hurt themselves at the free-throw line, where they are shooting 65% for the year. During the losing streak, that percentage has dipped to 54%.
“We had opportunities these last three games, but the margin for error is really thin,” Funchess said. “You have to make the right plays down the stretch because most of these games are going to be tight.”