When he took over the Southern baseball program two years ago, Kerrick Jackson knew he had a rebuilding job on his hands.
He also knew it was worth it. For decades upon decades, Southern had proven itself the most storied program in black college baseball.
“I think one of the things we haven’t done enough of is celebrate the history, to tell the story of all the great players and teams we’ve had here,” Jackson said. “We need to do that more, so that when people come to our stadium, they can see what Southern has accomplished.”
This weekend will serve as a bold reminder.
As the Jaguars (12-8, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) host archrival Grambling (9-10, 7-2) in a three-game weekend series that begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Lee-Hines Field, Jackson’s team will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1959 Jaguars — who, even after all these years, hold a small-but-significant place in American athletics.
All but forgotten as the decades have passed, the ’59 baseball team is among the greatest in school history, regardless of sport.
The team played in the NAIA College World Series in Alpine, Texas, a small town about 80 miles from the Mexico border — and by the end of the Jaguars' trip, they had earned a national championship. It was the first national title for a historically black college at any level, and it is believed to be the first national title won by a college baseball team from Louisiana.
Beginning with the series opener, the Jaguars will wear replicas of the '59 uniforms — white jerseys with blue piping and “Southern” in block letters across the front.
Thanks to Google, Jackson found a Seattle-based company that made and sold throwback uniforms of all sorts — including the ‘59 Jaguars.
On Saturday, three players from that team — Alvin Woods, McVea Griffin and Henry Triplett — will be recognized before the 3 p.m. first pitch.
“We talked about maybe bringing these guys in for homecoming (football),” Jackson said, “but they all said, ‘We’re baseball players. We want to be there for baseball.’ And this way, our players get to be around them. I think it’s a great thing for all our guys.”
The Jaguars were led by their coach, Bob Lee, who unknowingly stumbled into a future Baseball Hall of Famer on campus — a guy by the name of Lou Brock.
A native of Collinston, a tiny farm town in north Louisiana, Brock was desperate for a better life when he hitchhiked his way to Southern.
He had no scholarship and no food money, and he begged Lee for a tryout.
Lee let him run down fly balls at practice and eventually gave Brock a chance to show his stuff — albeit a small chance. Brock had five swings to make in impression. He launched homers.
Lee offered him a scholarship.
Brock was later discovered by Buck O'Neil, who was then working as a scout for the Chicago Cubs.
After a lopsided 1964 trade to the St. Louis Cardinals, Brock emerged as one of the most dynamic forces in baseball. He retired with more stolen bases than anyone in history — a record he held until 1991, when Rickey Henderson broke it.
The 79-year-old Brock, who lives full-time in St. Louis, won’t be able to make it into town. Though he still attends Cardinals games, he’s had it rough in recent years. His left leg had to be amputated four years ago because of diabetes complications. He also suffered a stroke last November, which he said he didn’t know he had.
“I had not one incidence where I felt like giving up — even with the stroke,” Brock told The Associated Press earlier this month. “I’m hanging in there, man.”
Brock was the biggest star on that ‘59 team, but he wasn’t the only star.
After midnight on June 6, 1959, the Jaguars defeated the University of Omaha 10-2 to claim the NAIA championship.
Brock was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in the title game. Even though the Jaguars won five of six games at the five-day event, he was the only Southern player on the all-tournament team.
Another teammate, Roy McGriff, was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI. If that name sounds familiar, here’s why: His son, Terry McGriff, was a catcher for eight years in the major leagues; Terry’s cousin, Fred McGriff, was a longtime star in the majors; and Terry’s son, Cameron, later played at Southern under longtime coach Roger Cador.
Cador, a master publicist who loved unique promotions as much as he loved bringing baseball history to life, started to make the Southern-Grambling weekend a little extra-special in 2002, when he arranged for the teams to wear Negro League replica uniforms.
This weekend, the Jaguars will replicas of a different sort — ones that pay homage to a Southern team that made some history of its own.
“This weekend won’t quite be as good as I want it to be,” Jackson said, “but I think it will be a great start as we really begin to celebrate the tradition of this program.”